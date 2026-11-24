The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has officially overturned the Confederation of African Football’s (CAF) decision regarding the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final. Senegal has been reinstated as the tournament champion, and Morocco has been stripped of the title.

The dispute originated after Senegal defeated Morocco 1-0 in the final match. Following a pitch-walking incident by the Senegalese team, a CAF disciplinary panel initially voided the result and awarded Morocco a 3-0 forfeit victory, granting them the championship. The Senegalese Football Federation immediately appealed the decision to CAS.

The recent CAS verdict nullifies CAF’s forfeit ruling. The original 1-0 match result stands, restoring Senegal’s victory and removing Morocco’s status as the 2025 titleholder.

What Morocco loses following the CAS decision

The Title and Trophy: Morocco is no longer recognized as the 2025 AFCON champion and must return the tournament trophy to CAF.

Morocco is no longer recognized as the 2025 AFCON champion and must return the tournament trophy to CAF. Prize Money: The Moroccan football federation’s prize allocation is reduced from the $10 million champion’s purse to the $4 million runner-up prize, resulting in a $6 million financial loss.

The Moroccan football federation’s prize allocation is reduced from the $10 million champion’s purse to the $4 million runner-up prize, resulting in a $6 million financial loss. FIFA Ranking Points: Morocco forfeits the ranking points awarded to continental champions. This loss impacts their overall point total and future seeding in FIFA and CAF tournament draws.

Morocco forfeits the ranking points awarded to continental champions. This loss impacts their overall point total and future seeding in FIFA and CAF tournament draws. Championship Medals: The Moroccan squad and staff are downgraded from receiving 30 gold medals to 30 silver medals, per standard CAF regulations for finalists.

The Moroccan squad and staff are downgraded from receiving 30 gold medals to 30 silver medals, per standard CAF regulations for finalists. Historical Record: Official football records now reflect Morocco as the 2025 AFCON runners-up, permanently altering the historical narrative of the tournament.

CAF has acknowledged the ruling and will enforce the CAS decision, officially closing the legal dispute over the 2025 tournament outcome.