    Senior Military Officer Robbed of Two Mobile Phones Along Mombasa Road

    Detectives are pursuing a gang that targeted a senior military officer and robbed him of his mobile phone along Mombasa Road, Nairobi.

    The one-star general identified as Brig Iddi Mohamed of Kenya Army said he was Sunday walking along Mombasa Road opposite Capital Center near the exit of the expressway at about 8 am when he was attacked.

    He said he was accosted by armed thugs who were on two motorcycles each and had two pillion passengers.

    He told police that one motorcycle passed him, stopped and two young thugs alighted one armed with a Beretta pistol, and at gunpoint, attacked him.

    He submitted to their orders. He was not armed then.

    They stole from him two Samsung mobile phones and disappeared to an unknown destination.

    Police officers who were on patrol responded to the scene but no arrest or recovery was made.

    The motive of the attack and robbery is not yet known. A team of detectives is pursuing the matter.

    Police say cases where thugs on motorcycles target pedestrians and motorists for mobile phones are on the rise.

    Police have launched an operation targeting the gangs and have so far in the past days recovered more than 300 suspected stolen mobile phones.

    The operation is ongoing.

