Setback as Gachagua is blocked from launching DCP at Kasarani stadium

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has suffered a setback after being blocked from launching the Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) at the Kasarani Indoor Arena, which was slated for June 4, 2025.

The party has since postponed its launch and is now seeking a private venue to host the event.

“We regret to announce to our members and supporters across the country that our party launch set for June 3, 2025, has been postponed. Once a suitable venue is secured, a new date will be set and communicated accordingly,” DCP noted.

The Sports Kenya revoked a booking that had already been confirmed, citing ‘prior bookings by sports teams’ and informed the party that the facility would not be taking any more bookings due to the Confederation of African Football’s (CAF) CHAN 2025 tournament preparations.

“We regret to inform you that the venue will not be available due to prior bookings by sports teams. We are also not taking further bookings due to preparations for the upcoming Championships for African Nations (CHAN 2025) to be hosted within the complex,” read the letter dated May 21 from Sports Kenya.

DCP Secretary General Hezron Obaga on Tuesday, condemned the cancellation, terming it an “affront to democracy” and linking it to what it calls growing state interference.

The party cited recent chaos witnessed during its unveiling earlier this month, claiming that the party has been targeted.

“The indefinite venue cancellation by Sports Kenya is an affront to democracy and an attempt to deter the DCP party launch by the government. The Kasarani gymnasium facility (indoor arena auditorium) is a public facility which every Kenyan has a right to access and utilise for the public good,” stated Obaga.

“We strongly condemn the aggression directed towards the DCP party, particularly during our party unveiling on 15th May 2025 at the party headquarters, and again on Saturday, 24th May 2025 in Kakamega, where the deputy party leader and members of our party were harassed by the police and other security agencies.”

According to the party, Sports Kenya had initially agreed on a date and even advised the party to move its event to June 3, 2025. The party complied and received an invoice of Kshs. 3,706,800.00, confirming the booking for June 3, but the government made an abrupt cancellation on May 21.

“We accepted the offer for 3rd June 2025 and were issued with an invoice to proceed and make the payment,” said DCP in its statement.

“The management cancelled our booking indefinitely. They categorically stated that the venue would not be available on 3rd June 2025 or any other date in the near future and that we should seek an alternative venue.

Meanwhile, Members of Parliament on Tuesday implored the Inspector General of Police to arrest and prosecute former Gachagua over alleged incitement.

During the House proceedings, the lawmakers referenced Gachagua’s media interview where he warned the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to conduct the 2027 polls fairly or else the post-election violence would be like a ‘Christmas party.’

National Assembly Minority Leader Junet Mohamed moved the motion in the House, seeking for stern action to be taken against the Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) leader.

“We have seen reckless utterances from the former DP, whether intentionally or by negligence or out of foolishness, have slowly begun to incite parts in this country, especially areas surrounding Wamunyoro and Mathira,” Junet said.

“Words have consequences and when leaders call for confrontation instead of dialogue, they betray the very people they purport to represent.”

He questioned why the security institutions have yet to take action on Gachagua.

“It’s becoming clear the kind of person we impeached and the reasons why. He is the same person inciting people to violence, propagating hate against one another. Last week, he told musicians not to sing unless they support a political agenda,” he reiterated.

“This is a man who has lost his head, he has lost his soul and wants to take this country to the precipice so that people can fight. I’ve come to realise that you could be dressed in a suit, but you’re a madman.”

National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah echoed Junet’s sentiments and called on Kanja to enforce the law, wondering why a politician would snub the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC’s) summons.

“As a House, we must not just condemn but call on the government, more so the Police IG, to apply the law without fear or favour,” he noted.

“I want to encourage the NCIC to get the help of the Police IG to enforce the law. Nobody is above the law.”

Majority Whip Silvanus Osoro reiterated that Gachagua should take a psychiatric test to determine his mental status, emphasising that he should be behind bars forthwith.

“Anytime he speaks, it’s about him. It’s time he needs to see a psychiatrist because it’s quite unfortunate that the only time you speak is of one area,” Osoro pointed out.

“It’s about time we call out the NCIC, IG, and NPS for being selective on these matters. It’s about time he was arrested. If those statements were made in the previous regime, someone would be running with a battalion of lawyers. We’re too tolerant.”

Junet vowed to either bring a special motion or a petition to the House, seeking to bar Gachagua from holding any public office in Kenya.

“We are going to take this matter forward, we’re either going to bring a special motion to the House or bring a petition to the House in accordance with the Constitution to declare that Rigathi Gachagua cannot hold any other public office in Kenya, maybe in Tanzania, Uganda or South Africa or Somalia,” Junet stated.

“Even being a party leader, a party that intends to get money from the exchequer, under the Political Parties Act, you become a state officer. Even that, you cannot be a party leader.”