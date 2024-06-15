Tragedy as Seven Killed in Two Separate Accidents in Kisii, Kajiado

A police officer was among seven people who were killed in two separate accidents reported in Kisii and Kajiado Counties, police said.

Seven other people were injured and are admitted in hospital following the accidents.

The first accident happened Saturday June 15 morning in Kisii town along Kisii-Migori highway.

Three people who included a police officer died on the spot, police said.

The accident happened at about 4 am outside Choma Choma Lounge club affecting those leaving the joint.

The joint is usually crowded on weekends.

This is after a driver of a lorry that was racing down the road lost its control and rammed onto vehicles parked there and pedestrians who were walking out of the club.

The driver of canter which was heading to Migori direction was among those killed, police said.

Police said constable Catherine Omusula attached to Nyanchwa police station was killed in the accident.

Two other people including the driver and an unknown pedestrian died in the accident while seven others who included two police officers were seriously injured.

They were rushed to hospital and admitted in serious condition.

Police said they are investigating the accident.

The incident caused a huge traffic jam on the busy highway for hours before police cleared it.

Elsewhere along the Loitoktok-Emali highway, four people were Friday night killed in a head on collision incident involving two vehicles.

The who included two women, a man and a four year old child were occupants of a salon car that was involved in the accident.

Police said the accident happened at Lunguswa area as the salon car raced toward Loitoktok at about 8 pm.

The driver of the salon car lost its control and collided with an oncoming lorry killing all the four occupants.

Police rushed to the scene and cleared it.

The bodies were moved to the local morgue pending autopsy and investigations.

Fatal accidents are on the rise amid calls to address the trend.

Statistics by the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) indicate more than 1,600 people have died and tens others wounded in separate accidents in the past six months alone.