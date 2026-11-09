Seven Suspected Phone Snatchers Arrested in Kasarani Police Operation

Police have arrested seven people suspected of involvement in phone-snatching incidents in Kasarani and surrounding areas.

In a statement, the National Police Service said the suspects were apprehended during an operation targeting areas identified as crime hotspots.

The operation covered Hunters, Garage, Maji Mazuri, Clay City, Red Soil and Gituamba.

Police also recovered two motorcycles believed to have been used in committing the offences.

The suspects were taken to Kasarani Police Station, where they are being held pending processing and arraignment in court.

The National Police Service commended members of the public for their continued cooperation in supporting efforts to prevent crime.