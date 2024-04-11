Seven Suspects Who Recorded Themselves Sexual Assaulting Woman in Bomet Arrested

Seven suspects who recorded themselves sexually assaulting a woman in a village in Bomet were Thursday arrested.

This follows the circulation of a video on social media, which showed the victim being sexually assaulted by men in a house.

The woman screamed even as the gang called her aunt in local dialect while pestering her to cooperate. Police said the incident took place in Chebanyi village in Kimaya, Chepalungu.

The pornographic video is now referred as Sigor Boys.

Police officers together with area chief and Nyumba Kumi elders conducted the operation at the said area and managed to arrest seven suspects.

Two of them were positively identified. The process of getting more suspects is ongoing, police said. Police said they would produce the suspects in court and apply to hold them for longer as the probe goes on.

The incident which happened in December 2023 has been condemned online with many calling for stringent measures to address such incidents.

More detectives were sent to the area to pursue the matter. Gang rape attracts life sentence.

The law says any person who commits the offence of rape or defilement in association with another or others, or any person who, with common intention, is in the company of another or others who commit the offence of rape or defilement is guilty of an offence termed gang rape and is liable upon conviction to imprisonment for a term of not less than 15 years but which may be enhanced to imprisonment for life.