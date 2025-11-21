Seven-year-old girl dies in septic tank in Garissa

A seven-year-old girl died after she fell into an open septic tank in Garissa Town.

The incident happened on Thursday afternoon in Qorahey Market area, police said. The girl is said to have wandered to the place where the septic tank is out of curiosity when she slipped into the same. The tank had been left uncovered over an ongoing repair there, neighbours and police said.

Other tenants rushed to the scene after learning she had drowned there and removed her. By the time they had removed the girl, she had died, police said.

Police were called to the scene and helped to move the body to the mortuary pending an autopsy and other investigations.

Police said they are investigating claims the tank had been left unattended and uncovered and hence exposed the girl to the dangers.

Elsewhere in Metkei, Elgeyo Marakwet County, a man died after being hit by a falling tree.

Police said the incident happened on Thursday November 20, 2025 in Tumeiyo location.

Police said one Evans Kipsang Koima was cutting a tree using a power saw in his neighbors homestead when it fell on a power line nearby and eventually hit him.

He was seriously injured and was rushed to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment. Kenya Power and Lighting Company officials were informed to attend to the scene after locals complained the incident had affected power supply in the area.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending an autopsy, police said.

Meanwhile, a 38-year-old man was found dead after he had died by suicide in a village in Lolgorian, Kilgoris, Narok County.

The man identified as Edwin Kimaru Muthee was found dead and his body dangling from a tree with a manilla rope tied around his neck at a farm. He was scheduled to on Thursday visit the home of his girlfriend in Migori for a dowry mission. He however switched off his mobile phone before he was found dead.

Police suspect he died by suicide but the motive was not known. The body was moved to the mortuary pending an autopsy and other investigations.