SHA Announces 64 Senior Management Job Vacancies

The Social Health Authority (SHA) has opened applications for 64 senior management roles in a bid to strengthen its leadership and enhance service delivery.

In a public statement issued on Tuesday, July 29, 2025, the Authority said it was looking to hire visionary, results-driven professionals with a proven track record in leadership and management.

“To enhance institutional capacity and deliver on its mandate, the SHA Board seeks to recruit visionary, result-driven, and experienced professionals for the following Senior Management positions,” read part of the notice.

Among the positions available are directors, deputy directors, and a principal officer. The roles span various departments within the Authority, reflecting SHA’s goal of building a competent and diverse team to steer its operations.

Interested applicants are required to visit the SHA recruitment portal at https://recruitment.sha.go.ke to access the full advertisement, which includes detailed job descriptions, core responsibilities, and person specifications.

Applicants must present key clearance documents including a Certificate of Good Conduct from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations, a Tax Compliance Certificate from the Kenya Revenue Authority, a Clearance Certificate from the Higher Education Loans Board (HELB), a Clearance from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC), and a report from a Credit Reference Bureau (CRB).

Candidates are required to submit a cover letter highlighting their suitability, a detailed curriculum vitae, academic and professional certificates, and contact details of at least three professional referees.

Applications should be submitted online via the SHA website or delivered physically to the SHA Building, 10th floor. The envelope must be clearly marked with the position being applied for.

The deadline for applications is 5:00pm on August 19, 2025.