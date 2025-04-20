SHA Appoints Directors And Deputies After CEO Announcement

The Social Health Authority (SHA) has appointed directors and deputy directors to key positions, just days after Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale announced the appointment of former Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) Dr. Mercy Mwangangi as the Chief Executive Officer.

In a memo dated April 17, 2025, SHA Chairperson Abdi Mohamed said the appointments followed a competitive recruitment process that began on February 19, 2025.

“I would like to inform you that the Board conducted interviews for the Chief Executive Officer and various director and deputy director positions for the Social Health Authority, following advertisement and a competitive recruitment process,” Mohamed stated.

The new appointments include Ibrahim Alio as Director of Corporate Services, Hazel Koitaba as Director of Provider and Beneficiary Management, Robert Ingasira as Director of Funds and Finance Management, and Pariken Sankei as Director of Internal Audit.

Nine individuals were also appointed to serve as deputy directors in various departments. These include Reuben Mutwiri Mutuura (County Coordination), Martin Ayoo (Information, Communication and Technology), Irene Akinyi Ng’oa (Funds), Francisca Mwanza (Internal Audit Processes and Systems), and Andrew Kipkurui Rotich (Forensic Audit, Risk and Assurance).

Others are Margaret Nyambura Macharia (Benefits Management), Phylis Nyakiba (Beneficiary Management), Hlima Saney (Provider Management), and Douglas Owino (Planning and Linkage).

“I take this opportunity to congratulate all the appointees and wish them success as they embark on delivering the mandate of the organization,” Mohamed said.