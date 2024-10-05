SHA Claims System Fully Operational, 12.6 Million Kenyans Registered

The Ministry of Health said Friday the Social Health Authority (SHA) claims system is fully operational, as it noted that over 12.6 million Kenyans have since registered into the new medical scheme.

Medical Services Principal Secretary Harry Kimtai acknowledged that the transition from the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) to SHA has come with some challenges, but reassured the public that efforts are underway to ensure a smooth process.

Kimtai thanked Kenyans for their patience and cooperation, emphasizing that the functional claims system will streamline the provision of healthcare services under SHA.

“We are pleased to confirm that the SHA claims system is fully operational,” he stated, signaling a crucial milestone in the new healthcare structure.

He also noted that training for healthcare facilities on how to use the claims portal commenced on Friday at 3pm, and will continue throughout the coming week.

The initiative aims to equip health providers with the necessary skills to navigate the new system efficiently, ensuring uninterrupted service delivery.

“Currently, 232 out of 353 renal and oncology providers have committed to delivering services under SHA and this list will be published online today. Pre-authorization is not required for service provision to previously paid up NHIF members seeking renal and oncology care since they transitioned to SHA,” added the PS.

“Registration is underway nationwide, with hospitals focused on providing information and assisting the public with prompt registration. Beneficiaries can also easily self-register by dialing *147# or through the SHA website. Community health promoters and SHA-designated registration points are available for additional support. So far, over 12.6 Million Kenyans have registered.”

Kimtai also emphasized the secure handling of patient data through the National Health Information Exchange (NHIE), which is managed by the Digital Health Agency, in compliance with the Data Protection Act No. 24 of 2019.

He said former NHIF members will see their contributions transferred into the SHA system.

“A means-testing instrument integrated into the system will determine contributions for non-salaried members,” noted Kimtai.

“The contracting process with healthcare providers is ongoing. As of today, all public health facilities and 1,577 private and faith-based health facilities have signed the contract with SHA. Health Facilities have been instructed not to deny services during this transition period.”