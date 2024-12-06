SHA Disburses Over Sh1.36 Billion in October Claims

The Social Health Authority has disbursed claims totaling over Sh1.36 billion for the month of October.

This amount represents more than 52 percent of the total claims submitted for the month. According to SHA CEO Ingasira Robert, 2,382 hospitals submitted 217,700 claims in October, amounting to Sh2.6 billion.

As of December 6, a total of 53,554 claims have been paid, benefiting 1,195 hospitals. Ingasira assured that all pending payments, including November claims, will be cleared by the end of next week.

He added that 164,146 claims, valued at around Sh1.2 billion, are still under verification. The CEO emphasized that this verification process is crucial to ensure accuracy and transparency by thoroughly reviewing each claim to validate the services provided.

He stated that the verification process, which involves 1,187 hospitals, is progressing smoothly.

“Healthcare providers who have any query related to the October claims processing and payments to contact the nearest SHA branch for assistance, send an email to claimsmanagement@sha.go.ke or contact the toll-free number 0800 720 601 for guidance,” he said in a statement.

The CEO emphasized SHA’s commitment to maintaining transparent communication and ensuring that all stakeholders remain well-informed and adequately supported.

“As SHA continues to enhance its operational processes, we remain focused on improving turnaround times and delivering excellence in service.”

President William Ruto reaffirmed his steadfast commitment to eliminating corruption and fraud within the country’s healthcare system.

He pledged to put an end to the corruption that plagued the now-defunct National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF).

“There is a lot of fake news and a lot of incorrect information that is out there; I want to assure the country that the challenges of fraud and corruption that had bedeviled the NHIF will never be under SHA as long as I’m in charge. It will never happen in our Universal Health Coverage plan,” Ruto said.

The President pledged to uphold transparency and accountability, dispelling any doubts about his administration’s dedication to these principles.

He reaffirmed his administration’s dedication to guaranteeing that Kenyans receive the full value of their contributions to the healthcare system.