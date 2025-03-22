SHA shortlists 12 for CEO position

The Social Health Authority (SHA) has shortlisted 12 individuals for the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) position.

SHA board chairperson Abdi Mohamed said the individuals were shortlisted out of 92 applicants.

The board will proceed to the interview stage at the SHA headquarters, 10th-floor boardroom during the first week of April 2025.

Those invited for an interview on April 7, 2025, include Kennedy Odhiambo Akello, Former Health Chief Administrative Secretary Mercy Mwangangi, former Acting SHA CEO Robert Ingasira, Roberts Eloto Abok, Dr. Serem Kimutai Edward and Wario Boru Tore.

Candidates slated for the April 8, 2025, interview are Dr. Agrippina Njoki Fernandes, Abdullahi Sheikh Abdirahman, Dr. Musa Nyandusi Lwegado, Dr. Samson Kuhora Kairang’a, Dinah Jemelly Kirwa and Kandie Ng’ochoch.

The candidates will be required to provide their academic certificates, Identity card and valid clearance from institutions such as the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA), Higher Education Loans Board (HELB), Directorate of Criminal Investigations and Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC).

Members of the public were also invited to avail any adverse information relating to any of the shortlisted applicants to the Chairperson either physically at their headquarters or through email before April 4, 2025 at 5:00 pm.

The Social Health Authority is established under section 25 of the Act and is utilized to pool all contributions made under the Act.

SHA is designed to provide healthcare services from empaneled and contracted healthcare providers and healthcare facilities on referral from primary health facilities.

The Social Health Authority ensures that every resident in Kenya can access a comprehensive range of quality health services they need without the burden of financial hardship.

There have been challenges in using the platform for clearing bills amid calls for amendments on various issues affecting it.