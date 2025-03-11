Shabana apologizes, distances club from anti-Odinga, Ruto chaos

Shabana football club officials have absolved the club from the weekend chaos that rocked Gusii Stadium at a function attended by ODM leader Raila Odinga.

Club Secretary General Elizaphan Kerama also sent apologies to the former Prime Minister and other officials for the fracas.

The drama caused Odinga to leave the event as a precautionary measure.

“As a club we categorically distance ourselves from any isolated incident that may have occured during or after the event,” stated the official in a letter penned and signed Monday.

Shabana, he said, upholds the highest standards of respect, unity and appreciation for its supporters and stakeholders.

On Sunday, there were dramatic moments at the Gusii Stadium after a section of the crowd chanted Raila must go, Ruto must go shortly after Odinga arrived at the stadium.

Shabana were unveiling a new sports kit when hostile mobs broke out in songs in protest against Odinga and Ruto.

On Monday Kerama said the incident was unforseen.

He described Odinga as a stalwart supporter of their club who deserved respect.

“We remain entirely grateful for the contributions he has made towards our journey,” said part of the letter.

The apology by Shabana to Odinga and the others comes days apart after the he chided former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi’s presidential bid.

The fracas punctuated event as a section of those who booed Odinga told him to respect Matiangi.

Several local leaders have also condemned the chaos and termed them political intolerance. They have too distanced themselves from the chaos.