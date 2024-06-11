Shane Dawson Net Worth

Shane Dawson is an American YouTube star, actor, musician, and comedian with a net worth of $12 million. Known for his documentary-style exposé and conspiracy videos, Dawson is one of the highest-earning YouTubers globally. In 2019, he collaborated with makeup mogul Jeffree Star to launch a cosmetics line, which reportedly could earn him tens of millions of dollars in personal income and royalties.

Early Life

Shane Dawson was born Shane Lee Yaw on July 19, 1988, in Long Beach, California. His childhood was challenging, marked by bullying due to his weight and physical abuse by his alcoholic father, who eventually abandoned the family. Dawson began making videos in high school as part of school projects, launching his YouTube channel, ShaneDawsonTV, in 2008.

Rise to Success

Dawson started uploading comedic videos weekly to his channel and launched two additional channels, including one featuring daily vlogs recorded on his phone. He collaborated with numerous YouTube stars and was named the 25th “Most Famous Web Celebrity” by Forbes in 2010. Between 2008 and 2010, Dawson generated over 500 million YouTube views. He has since produced several pilots and released successful singles. In 2011, he partnered with Sony Pictures to develop films and series.

As of now, Shane has over 22 million subscribers on his main YouTube channel, with more than 5 billion total views. He achieved widespread success with his conspiracy and docu-series videos, notably those about Jeffree Star, TanaCon, and Jake Paul. The first part of his Jake Paul series garnered 10 million views within seven hours.

Dawson began producing “Conspiracy Series with Shane Dawson” in 2015, which became some of his most viewed and discussed videos. He has authored two New York Times best-selling books, “I Hate Myself” and “It Gets Worse,” and won the 2018 People’s Choice Award for “The Social Star of 2018.”

In 2013, he launched the podcast “Shane and Friends,” which ran until 2017, producing 140 episodes. At its peak, the podcast averaged 250,000 downloads per episode and was one of the highest-earning podcasts in 2014, generating $15,000 per episode.

Music Career

In 2012, Dawson released the single “SUPERLUV!” which achieved some success on iTunes and charted in Ireland and the UK.

Controversies

Dawson has admitted that past videos and podcasts included controversial racist language, for which he has apologized. He faced criticism in 2018 during his Jeffree Star video series for not addressing Star’s history of racism and received similar backlash for his treatment of Jake Paul.

His conspiracy series has been criticized for spreading misinformation about topics like 9/11, the moon landing, and flat earth theories.

Jeffree Star Cosmetics Collaboration

In 2019, Dawson and Jeffree Star launched the “Conspiracy” cosmetics collection, which includes an eye-shadow palette and six liquid lipstick colors. In an October 2019 YouTube video, Star claimed that if the eye-shadow sold out, they would earn $35 million, with $10 million going to Dawson. With re-orders, these numbers could increase significantly. Dawson revealed that earning $10 million from this line would surpass his entire YouTube career earnings.

Personal Life

Shane Dawson is bisexual. He dated YouTuber Lisa Schwartz from 2011 to 2015 and is now engaged to fellow YouTuber Ryland Adams since March 2019. The couple resides in Calabasas with their two dogs and a cat.

Real Estate

In November 2018, Dawson purchased a 5,000-square-foot house in Calabasas for $3 million.

