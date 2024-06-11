Seth Curry Net Worth

Seth Curry, an American professional basketball player, has an estimated net worth of $16 million. Since beginning his professional career in 2013, Curry has played for various teams, including the Brooklyn Nets, Sacramento Kings, Dallas Mavericks, and Philadelphia 76ers. He is the son of former NBA player Dell Curry and the younger brother of Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry.

Seth Curry Salary

Seth Curry’s earnings have seen a significant rise over the years. During the 2018-2019 season, he earned just under $3 million with the Portland Trail Blazers. By the 2021-2022 season, his salary had increased to $8.2 million from the Brooklyn Nets. Between his NBA debut in 2014 and the 2023 season, Curry amassed approximately $33 million in total salary. For comparison, his brother Stephen Curry earned around $250 million during the same period.

Early Life

Seth Curry was born on August 23, 1990, in Charlotte, North Carolina, to Dell Curry, an NBA player for the Charlotte Hornets, and Sonya Curry, a former Virginia Tech volleyball player. His older brother, Stephen, is also an NBA player, and he has a younger sister, Sydel, who plays volleyball. Curry attended Charlotte Christian School, where he played for the Knights varsity basketball team for three years. As a senior, he averaged 22.3 points per game and earned all-conference and all-state honors.

Collegiate Career

Curry began his college basketball career at Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia. In his freshman year, he led all freshmen nationally with an average of 20.2 points per game. After one year, he transferred to Duke University in Durham, North Carolina, where he continued his college basketball career. He concluded his senior year at Duke by being named to the All-ACC first team.

NBA Career, 2013-2016

Curry went undrafted in the 2013 NBA draft but signed a non-guaranteed contract with the Golden State Warriors, who waived him after a couple of months. In November 2013, he joined the Santa Cruz Warriors of the NBA D-League, where he debuted with 36 points. On Christmas Eve 2013, Curry signed with the Memphis Grizzlies but was waived the same day he made his debut in early 2014. After returning to Santa Cruz, he signed a 10-day contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers before returning once more to Santa Cruz.

In 2014, Curry signed with the Orlando Magic and played for their D-League team, the Erie BayHawks. In 2015, he signed a 10-day contract with the Phoenix Suns and made his debut in a win over the Minnesota Timberwolves. Returning to Erie for the rest of the season, Curry averaged 23.8 points per game in 43 games. He then signed with the Sacramento Kings for the 2015-16 season, where he achieved a career-high of 21 points and his first career double-double.

NBA Career, 2016-2022

Curry joined the Dallas Mavericks in 2016, setting a career-high of 23 points in a win over the Los Angeles Lakers, a mark he matched later that month. He topped this with 24 points in a 2017 win over the San Antonio Spurs, and again with 31 points in a loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves in February 2017. He was sidelined in late 2017 due to a left tibia injury but returned in the 2018-19 season with the Portland Trail Blazers, reaching the NBA playoffs for the first time in his career. The Trail Blazers advanced to the Western Conference Finals but lost to the Golden State Warriors, led by Seth’s brother Steph.

Curry returned to Dallas for the 2019-20 season and posted a career-high 37 points in a February 2020 loss to the Miami Heat. He was then traded to the Philadelphia 76ers for the next season, making it to his second NBA playoffs before being eliminated by the Atlanta Hawks. In early 2022, Curry was traded to the Brooklyn Nets, debuting in a 109-85 victory over his former team, the Sacramento Kings, and helping end an 11-game losing streak for the Nets.

International Career

Before joining the NBA, Curry played with the United States national basketball team in the 2009 FIBA Under-19 World Championship in New Zealand, where the US team won the tournament by defeating Greece in the final.

Personal Life

In 2019, Seth Curry married former professional volleyball player Callie Rivers, the daughter of his former head coach Doc Rivers and the sister of his former Duke teammate Austin Rivers. Seth and Callie have two children together, a daughter and a son.

