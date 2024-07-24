Shane Gillis Net Worth

Shane Gillis is an American comedian, YouTuber, and podcaster with a net worth of $2 million. He is recognized for his appearances on Comedy Central Radio, Sirius XM, “The Doug Stanhope Podcast,” and numerous other podcasts. Shane gained notoriety for his brief stint as a cast member on “Saturday Night Live” (SNL), where he was quickly fired due to controversial and offensive jokes. However, he rebounded with his comedy special “Shane Gillis: Live in Austin” in 2021 and has since enjoyed a successful touring and podcasting career. In February 2024, Shane was invited to host SNL with musical guest 21 Savage.

Early Life

Shane Gillis was born on December 11, 1987, in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania. Raised near Harrisburg, Gillis played high school football as an offensive tackle. After graduating from high school in 2006, he briefly attended West Point before ultimately graduating from West Chester University.

Shane Gillis Career

Gillis began his stand-up career in 2012, performing regularly in Harrisburg. Seeking greater opportunities, he moved to Philadelphia and reached the podium at the Philly’s Phunniest tournament in 2015, winning it in 2016. During this time, Shane was influenced by comedians such as Bill Burr, Norm Macdonald, Dave Chappelle, and Louis CK. In 2016, he started podcasting, creating “Matt and Shane’s Secret Podcast.” He also appeared on other podcasts like “The Bonfire” and launched another podcast called “A Fair One.”

In 2019, Comedy Central featured him at Clusterfest, and he earned a spot as a “New Face” at the Just for Laughs comedy festival in Montreal.

Saturday Night Live

Shane was announced as a new cast member of “Saturday Night Live” in 2019, but was dropped almost immediately after public outcry over a YouTube clip in which he used offensive slurs. Despite apologizing on Twitter, the creator of SNL decided to remove him from the cast. Gillis later pushed back, claiming his comments were taken out of context and that he was misquoted in various news articles. He eventually retracted his initial apology.

Success After SNL

Despite the setback, Gillis continued to perform and gain critical acclaim. In 2020, he was named Stand-Up Comedian of the Year at The Interrobang’s Sixth Annual Comedy Awards. He launched the web series “Gilly and Keeves,” featuring notable skits, and released his first live comedy special, “Shane Gillis: Live in Austin,” on YouTube in 2021. The special garnered over 3 million views and was well-received by critics, ranking second on “The Laugh Button.”

Shane’s notoriety increased significantly with appearances on “The Joe Rogan Experience” in 2021. During his first appearance, he addressed his firing from SNL, and during his second appearance, he discussed his tour with Louis CK. These appearances were significant as the “JRE” podcast is watched by hundreds of millions of viewers worldwide. However, they were controversial, with Joe Rogan making contentious remarks about gay and transgender people and SNL.

Shane Gillis Bud Light Endorsement

In February 2024, Shane signed an endorsement deal with Bud Light, featuring ads that will air during and after the Super Bowl.

Shane Gillis Comedic Style

Shane Gillis is known for his friendly demeanor, which he uses to disarm the audience while providing social insights and delivering self-deprecating sex jokes.

