What Is JoJo Siwa Net Worth in 2025?

JoJo Siwa, an American dancer, singer, actress, model, and reality television personality, has built a remarkable career, amassing a net worth of $20 million by 2025. Known for her vibrant personality and entrepreneurial spirit, JoJo’s rise to stardom began on “Abby’s Ultimate Dance Competition” before continuing on “Dance Moms.” However, her real breakthrough came when she ventured into the world of YouTube, where her videos racked up millions of views, earning her a massive fanbase and recognition as one of the most influential people in the world.

Early Life

Joelle Joanie Siwa, better known as JoJo Siwa, was born on May 19, 2003, in Omaha, Nebraska. After gaining attention with popular music videos like “Boomerang” and “I Can Make U Dance,” JoJo’s career skyrocketed. In 2018, she embarked on her first tour, performing to sold-out arenas across the U.S. and Canada. The success of her D.R.E.A.M. tour helped her build a foundation for continued success, eventually expanding to the U.K. and Australia.

JoJo Siwa Hair Bow Empire

One of the most lucrative aspects of JoJo Siwa’s career is her hair bow line, which has been a defining part of her brand. Reports suggest that she has sold over 40 million hair bows. While some figures may be unverified, it’s clear that this product line has generated substantial income. Using industry averages, it’s estimated that JoJo would earn around $8 million after taxes from these sales alone, based on a $9 price point per bow and her share of the profits. This success in product sales has significantly boosted her net worth and solidified her as a savvy businesswoman.

JoJo Siwa Movies and TV Shows

JoJo’s career expanded beyond music and product lines as she appeared in numerous television shows and films. She has been featured in popular Nickelodeon programs like Ultimate Halloween Costume Party and The Substitute, and has made memorable appearances on The Masked Singer, Dancing with the Stars, and America’s Got Talent. JoJo also contributed to the voice cast of The Angry Birds Movie 2 and starred in her own movie, The J Team.

Her presence on reality TV and in various films has earned her several nominations and awards at events like the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards, where she won accolades like “Favorite Viral Music Artist” and “Favorite Social Music Star.”

Real Estate Investments

In February 2020, JoJo Siwa made a significant real estate investment, purchasing a $3.5 million home in Tarzana, California, at the age of 16. The Mediterranean-style home spans 6,000 square feet and features luxurious amenities, including marble floors, a gourmet kitchen, and a swimming pool. The property was showcased to her millions of fans via her YouTube channel, further solidifying her image as a successful young star.

JoJo Siwa Relationships

JoJo Siwa’s personal life has also made headlines, especially after she came out as part of the LGBTQ+ community in January 2021. She had a relationship with TikTok star Mark Bontempo, and later with her best friend Kylie Prew, with whom she had an on-again, off-again relationship. In 2022, JoJo began dating social media content creator Avery Cyrus, though the couple split later that year.

