Starting an acting career at the age of 16 can be both exciting and rewarding. At this stage, you’re old enough to take on more mature roles and make important decisions about your career, but still young enough to grow with experience. Whether you’re dreaming of the big screen, TV, or theatre, it’s possible to start your journey right now with the right approach and preparation. Here is how to become an actor at 16.

Discover Your Passion for Acting

Before anything else, it’s important to make sure that acting is something you truly enjoy. Acting isn’t just about fame—it requires emotional expression, creativity, and dedication. Try reading scripts, watching performances closely, and practicing different emotions and characters in front of a mirror. If it excites you, you’re already on the right path.

Take Acting Classes or Workshops

Acting is a craft that improves with training. Enroll in acting classes or workshops specifically for teens. These classes help you learn acting techniques, voice control, body language, and improvisation. They also allow you to perform scenes with others, receive feedback, and build confidence. Many community centers, schools, or online platforms offer teen-focused acting programs.

Join a School or Local Theater Group

Participating in school plays or community theater is a great way to gain practical experience. You’ll learn how to rehearse, take direction, and perform in front of an audience. These experiences also help you decide what kind of acting you enjoy most—stage, TV, or film—and help build your performance skills in a supportive environment.

Create a Simple Acting Resume and Headshot

As you gain experience, start building a resume that includes any performances, classes, or roles you’ve had. You’ll also need a professional-looking headshot—a clear photo that shows your face and personality. This is what casting directors use to decide whether to invite you to an audition. Keep your resume updated as you grow in experience.

Audition for Roles

Look for auditions online, in local theatre bulletins, or through youth casting websites. Many short films, commercials, and student projects are looking for teen actors. Auditions are a part of every actor’s life, so don’t get discouraged if you don’t land a role right away. Each audition is practice, and each performance is progress.

Consider Getting an Agent

At 16, you can start looking for a talent agent if you’re serious about acting. A good agent will help you find bigger roles, connect with casting directors, and grow your career. Be cautious—avoid agents who ask for upfront payments. A real agent earns a commission from the jobs they help you book.

