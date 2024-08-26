Shannon Beador’s Net Worth

Shannon Beador is an American reality television personality who has amassed a net worth of $20 million. She is best known for her role on the Bravo reality series “The Real Housewives of Orange County,” which she joined in 2014. Shannon is also the ex-wife of David Beador, owner of the successful construction company Beador Construction, Inc., which reportedly generates an annual revenue of $13 million. In addition to her reality TV career, Shannon has ventured into the business world with her brand, Real for Real Cuisine, launched in 2018. She has also made appearances on other television shows like “Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce” (2015) and “Ex-Housewife” (2019).

Early Life

Shannon Beador was born Shannon Storms on March 24, 1964, in Southern California. She grew up in Bel-Air and attended high school in Rancho Santa Fe, San Diego. After high school, she pursued higher education at the University of Southern California, where she earned her Bachelor’s degree.

Shannon Beador TV Shows

Shannon Beador made her debut on “The Real Housewives of Orange County” in its ninth season in 2014. Since then, she has appeared in over 140 episodes. Her presence on the show has made her a well-known figure in reality TV, and she was confirmed to return for the show’s 16th season in June 2021. Outside of “The Real Housewives of Orange County,” Shannon has appeared on a variety of other television shows, including “What’s Up Orange County,” “Home & Family,” “FabLife,” “Steve Harvey,” “Hollywood Today Live,” “Flipping Out,” “Then and Now with Andy Cohen,” “The Talk,” and “Watch What Happens: Live.”

Shannon Beador Business

In 2018, Shannon expanded her career beyond television by launching Real for Real Cuisine, a brand focused on offering “quality, affordable, and healthy products.” The brand’s veggie burgers were even nominated for a QVC Customer Food Choice Award for Best Burger. Real for Real Cuisine also sells health products like Lemon-Aid Daily, an immunity tincture, and Mineral-Aid Nightly capsules, which are described as a “nightly dose of intelligent restoration.” Shannon has always been passionate about holistic products and natural remedies, a theme that is central to her brand’s philosophy.

Personal Life

Shannon married David Beador on September 16, 2000, and they have three children together: Sophie, born on June 26, 2002, and twins Adeline and Stella, born on June 15, 2004. The couple’s marriage faced challenges during Shannon’s first season on “Real Housewives,” with their relationship issues becoming a focal point of the show. Shannon filed for divorce in December 2017 after 17 years of marriage, citing David’s affair with Nicole McMackin as a significant factor. The divorce was finalized in April 2019, with the couple agreeing to joint custody of their daughters. David was also ordered to pay Shannon $1.4 million, along with $2,935 in monthly child support and $7,065 in monthly spousal support.

In October 2020, Shannon commented on the lack of effective co-parenting with David, expressing her desire for better communication regarding their children. Tensions between the former couple also surfaced when David, after remarrying, attempted to prevent their daughters from appearing on “Real Housewives.” Shannon filed an emergency court order to resolve the matter, leading to a judge ruling in her favor, although she agreed to cover David’s legal fees of $6,938.

In June 2019, Shannon began dating John Janssen, a fellow University of Southern California graduate and father of three who works as a partner at an insurance firm. Shannon faced a health scare in July 2020 when she and her daughters were diagnosed with COVID-19, which she described as feeling like “being hit by a truck.” Shannon has a pre-existing lung condition called bronchiectasis, which she has openly discussed, sharing that she suffers from frequent coughing and is susceptible to lung infections.

Real Estate

In 2012, Shannon and David moved into a 13,306-square-foot mansion built with nontoxic materials, reflecting Shannon’s commitment to a holistic and healthy lifestyle. The eco-friendly property featured seven bedrooms, 10.5 bathrooms, an indoor basketball court, an elevator, a children’s tea room, and a piano room. It also included a guest house, putting green, and swimming pool. The couple initially listed the home for nearly $16 million in 2013, but after a series of price reductions, it was sold for $9.05 million in April 2016.

