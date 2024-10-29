Close Menu
    Shawn Mendes Says He’s Still Figuring Out His Sexuality

    Singer Shawn Mendes took a moment during his Colorado concert on Monday to address personal questions surrounding his sexuality.

    Performing at Red Rocks Amphitheatre, the 26-year-old Canadian artist paused his set to share what he called “the truth” about his journey.

    In a video shared widely on social media, Mendes reflected on his experience, saying, “Since I was really young, there’s been a lot of talk about my sexuality.”

    Mendes, who began his career at 15, explained that he sees sexuality as “beautifully complex” and doesn’t believe it should be defined in strict terms.

    “It always felt like an intrusion into something very personal, something I was still figuring out,” he told the audience. “The truth is, I’m just figuring it out like everyone. Sometimes I know, other times I don’t, and it’s a little scary.”

    Mendes shared that his decision to speak openly was his way of connecting more closely with his fans. “I’m trying to be brave and just allow myself to be human,” he added.

    Previously, Mendes has been linked to singers Camila Cabello and Hailey Bieber. His latest self-titled album is set for release on November 15.

     

