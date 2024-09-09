Shay Mitchell Siblings: Getting to Know Sean Mitchell

Shay Mitchell, born Shannon Ashley Mitchell on April 10, 1987, in Mississauga, Ontario, is a Canadian actress, model, entrepreneur, and author.

She gained fame for her role as Emily Fields in the popular series Pretty Little Liars, which earned her several award nominations, including a People’s Choice Award and multiple Teen Choice Awards.

In addition to acting, Mitchell has ventured into entrepreneurship, founding the travel fashion brand BÉIS and the tequila brand Onda.

She has also produced and starred in various projects, including Dollface and You.

Siblings

Mitchell has one younger brother named Sean.

He has occasionally appeared in her social media posts, although he tends to stay out of the public eye compared to Shay.

Despite this, Sean has been a supportive presence in her life and career.

Mitchell often expresses her love and appreciation for her family, highlighting the importance of their support throughout her journey in the entertainment industry.

Career

Mitchell’s acting career began in 2009 with minor roles in the Canadian series Degrassi: The Next Generation and Rookie Blue.

She also appeared in a music video for Jamaican rapper Sean Paul that year.

In 2010, Mitchell landed her breakout role as Emily Fields in the Freeform series Pretty Little Liars.

She initially auditioned for the role of Spencer Hastings but was rejected.

Mitchell portrayed Emily, a lesbian teen, throughout the show’s seven-season run from 2010 to 2017.

Her emotional performance earned her widespread recognition and praise, including a People’s Choice Award nomination and six Teen Choice Award nominations.

During her time on Pretty Little Liars, Mitchell took on fewer acting roles to focus on the show.

However, she did appear in a four-episode arc on the Disney XD series Aaron Stone in 2010.

In 2011, Mitchell signed an endorsement deal with Pantene and created a popular YouTube channel featuring lifestyle content.

She also co-authored the young adult novel Bliss with Michaela Blaney in 2015.

After Pretty Little Liars ended, Mitchell’s career continued to flourish. In 2018, she starred as Peach Salinger in the psychological thriller series You on Lifetime.

The following year, she played Stella Cole in the Hulu comedy series Dollface.

Mitchell has also appeared in several films, including Dreamland, Mother’s Day, The Possession of Hannah Grace and Something from Tiffany’s.

She currently voices the lead character Alexandra Trese in the Netflix animated series Trese and executive produces the crime drama The Cleaning Lady.

In addition to her acting work, Mitchell is an entrepreneur.

She founded the travel fashion company BÉIS, the tequila brand Onda, and the production company Amore & Vita Inc. She has also been recognized as a fashion icon, appearing on Maxim’s Hot 100 list in 2015.

Awards and accolades

Mitchell has received numerous nominations and awards throughout her acting career, showcasing her talent and popularity in the entertainment industry.

She was nominated for a People’s Choice Award in 2016 for Favorite Cable TV Actress for her role in Pretty Little Liars.

Additionally, Mitchell garnered several Teen Choice Award nominations between 2014 and 2017, including nominations for Choice TV Actress: Drama and Choice Summer TV Star: Female, all for her work on Pretty Little Liars.

In 2017, she received a nomination for Choice TV Ship alongside Sasha Pieterse, highlighting the chemistry between their characters on the show.

In 2011, Mitchell and her Pretty Little Liars co-stars Lucy Hale, Ashley Benson, and Troian Bellisario were honored with the Young Hollywood Award for Cast to Watch, recognizing their collective impact on television.

Beyond her acting accolades, she has also been celebrated for her media image and activism.

In 2014, Esquire magazine named her the Sexiest Woman Alive, and she appeared on the Maxim Hot 100 list in 2015, further solidifying her status as a prominent figure in the industry.