Shell V-Power tanker among seven merchant shipping tankers calling at the port of Mombasa

A medium-range (MR) oil and chemical products tanker, M.T. Bellatrix, loaded with more than 21,000 MT of Shell V-Power petroleum product, is among seven merchant shipping tankers calling at the Mombasa port this week to deliver petroleum products.

According to the Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) shipping schedule, M.T. Bellatrix was scheduled to discharge Shell V-Power products at the KPA’s Shimanzi Oil Terminal last Tuesday.

Shell V-Power, exclusively imported and distributed in Kenya by Vivo Energy Kenya, is a specially formulated motor gasoline product that delivers enhanced protection and an unmatched performance feel.

Vivo Energy Kenya is the company that exclusively imports and distributes the premium Shell V-Power Unleaded petrol to meet the needs of a discerning local customer base.

After discharge at Shimanzi Oil Terminal, Vivo Energy Kenya stores Shell V-Power at its Mombasa terminal and transports it inland for distribution to Shell Service Stations. The local firm also transports V-Power exclusively from Shimanzi to Nairobi via Kenya Railways Corporation Rail Tankers, as part of the firm’s corporate commitment to deliver quality differentiated fuel products.

With three times more cleaning molecules, Shell V-Power actively cleans vehicle engines by targeting residue, helping prevent future buildup on critical parts. Shell V-Power is also specially formulated to provide continuous protection against corrosion and deposits.

Vivo Energy Kenya, with a portfolio of more than 350 service stations countrywide, continues to invest heavily in modern sites that give customers access to high-quality products, services, and greater convenience.

Alongside M.T. Bellatrix, shipping tanker M.T. Bow Lynx, with a 4,900 MT base oil cargo, has also been listed for discharge at Shimanzi Oil Terminal. Loaded with 85,000 MT of gasoil (diesel), tankers M.T. Torm Sublime and M.T. Maria, loaded with 40,000 MT of gasoil, are both listed to discharge at KipevuOil Terminal (KOT) II alongside M.T. Pis Rinjani, loaded with 85,000 MT of MOGAS (Petrol).

The port is also receiving tankers M.T. Arctic Tern and Melati 3, both set to discharge their Palm Oil loads.