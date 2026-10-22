IG raises concern over police assault on Citizen Tv journalist covering fuel protests

The Inspector-General of Police Douglas Kanja has expressed concern over the alleged manhandling of a journalist by police officers in Nairobi while covering demonstrations against the high cost of fuel.

In a communication issued to police commanders, the Inspector-General said the incident, captured in footage aired by mainstream media, had portrayed the National Police Service (NPS) in a bad light despite repeated reminders to officers to uphold professionalism in the discharge of their duties.

This was after Citizen Tv journalist Francis Odee was assaulted by police on Mashujaa Day while covering a protest in Nairobi. His shirt was torn in the drama.

The incident has drawn widespread condemnation from human rights organisations, the Media Council of Kenya, the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) and members of the public.

The Inspector-General cited Article 244 of the Constitution, which requires the National Police Service to strive for the highest standards of professionalism and discipline and to comply with constitutional standards of human rights and fundamental freedoms.

He reiterated that all police officers must be guided by constitutional requirements and professional standards at all times, warning that any officer who violates these obligations would face appropriate administrative action.

He further directed police officers to discharge their duties in a manner that inspires public confidence in the service rather than attracts public condemnation.

“All commanders are informed to disseminate the information to all officers under their respective commands and acknowledge receipt and compliance,” the communication stated.

The directive was signed by Mathew Kutoh, Deputy Principal to the Inspector-General of Police.

Several agencies have condemned the attack and demanded action on the officers involved. Already both IPOA and IAU have launched investigations into the incident.