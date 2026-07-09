Shock as two PP3 pupils found dead in banana plantation in Kisii

Residents of Suneka in Kisii County are in mourning after the bodies of two PP3 pupils were found in a banana plantation under mysterious circumstances, in a case that has shocked the community and sparked calls for swift justice.

The bodies of the two children, aged four and five, were discovered on Thursday morning in Nkura Village, Bomorenda Ward, Bonchari Constituency, after an overnight search by villagers when they failed to return home on Wednesday evening.

Police moved the bodies to a local mortuary, where post-mortem examinations are expected to establish the cause of death and aid investigations.

The discovery drew hundreds of grief-stricken residents to the scene, with many expressing disbelief that such a tragedy could befall such young children.

Parents and community leaders urged investigators to move with speed to establish the circumstances surrounding the deaths and bring those responsible to justice.

“We are devastated. These were innocent children with their whole future ahead of them. We want the police to move with speed and ensure justice is served,” one resident said.

Nominated Kisii Senator Essy Okenyuri condemned the killings, describing them as barbaric and inhuman.

In a statement issued on Thursday, Okenyuri said the brutal killing of the two young children had shaken the conscience of the nation and reflected a worrying erosion of society’s moral values.

“The tragic news of the brutal killing of two innocent children has left me heartbroken,” she said.

“It is difficult to comprehend how our children, the very embodiment of innocence and our hope for tomorrow, have become victims of such unimaginable cruelty.”

The senator questioned whether society had become desensitized to violence against children, saying the incident should prompt national reflection on the collective responsibility of families, communities and institutions to protect minors.

She conveyed her condolences to the bereaved families, saying no parent should have to endure the pain of losing a child in such horrific circumstances.

Okenyuri called on investigative agencies to conduct thorough investigations, arrest those responsible and ensure they face the full force of the law.

“Every effort must be made to establish the truth, apprehend those responsible and ensure that justice is served without delay,” she said.

She also urged communities to remain vigilant in protecting children and to promptly report any warning signs of abuse or threats to their safety.

Police had not issued an official statement on the incident by the time of publication, but investigations into the deaths were underway.