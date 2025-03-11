Shoni Schimmel Siblings: Meet the Siblings Squad Behind the WNBA Player

Shoni Schimmel is a former professional basketball player renowned for her electrifying skills as a shooting guard.

Raised on the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation in Mission, Oregon, Shoni’s journey to stardom began in high school, where her talent earned her a spot as a first-team All-American by Parade magazine.

She went on to become an All-American college player at the University of Louisville, dazzling fans with her flair and precision on the court.

Drafted eighth overall by the Atlanta Dream in the 2014 WNBA Draft, Shoni made an immediate impact in the professional league, earning accolades and inspiring a generation of Native American athletes.

Shoni comes from a large, tight-knit family with seven siblings, several of whom have also made their mark in basketball, reflecting the athletic passion that runs deep in the Schimmel lineage.

She is the daughter of Ceci and Rick Schimmel and has five brothers, namely Shae, Mick, Saint, Job and Sun, and two sisters, Jude and Milan.

Jude Schimmel, Shoni’s younger sister, was her teammate at the University of Louisville, where they formed a dynamic duo on the court.

A 5’6” point guard, Jude graduated with an impressive college career, amassing 711 points, 221 steals, and a team-leading 392 assists.

Beyond basketball, Jude has authored an autobiography, Dreamcatcher, which chronicles her upbringing on the reservation and her personal and athletic growth.

Like Shoni, Jude has been a source of inspiration for Native American youth, proudly representing their heritage.

Milan, the youngest of the Schimmel sisters, continued the family’s basketball tradition by playing at the University of Cincinnati.

Known for her versatility, Milan showcased strong shooting and rebounding skills, with a career 37.0% three-point shooting percentage.

Before Cincinnati, she excelled at the community college level, demonstrating the same determination that propelled her older sisters to success.

Career

Schimmel’s basketball career is a testament to her skill, tenacity, and flair.

After transferring from Hermiston High School to Franklin High School in Portland to boost her recruitment prospects, she earned an NCAA scholarship to Louisville.

There, she became a four-year starter for the Cardinals, leading the team to the 2013 NCAA Championship game as a junior and finishing her college career with 2,174 points—second on Louisville’s all-time scoring list.

Her senior year saw her average 17.1 points per game, earning her All-American honors from the USBWA and Associated Press.

In 2014, Shoni entered the WNBA, selected eighth overall by the Atlanta Dream.

Her rookie season was nothing short of spectacular: she averaged 8.3 points per game off the bench, set a franchise-record 11 assists in her debut, and became the third reserve in league history to start in the All-Star Game.

Her career-high 24-point game against the Phoenix Mercury, including 20 points in a single quarter, showcased her scoring prowess.

Traded to the New York Liberty in 2016, her role diminished, and a concussion sidelined her for the season’s remainder.

After sitting out the 2017 season for personal reasons and a brief stint with the Las Vegas Aces in 2018, Shoni stepped away from the WNBA.