Sifuna Blames CS Murkomen for Violence During By-Elections

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna has blamed Interior Cabinet Secretary (CS) Kipchumba Murkomen for the widespread chaos witnessed during the November 27, 2025, by-elections, citing security failures across the country.

“Today has to be one of the bloodiest election days in recent history. All the violence being witnessed from Kabuchai to Malava to Kasipul points either to incompetence in the security command or their outright involvement in planning and executing it. CS Murkomen and his team must take responsibility for failing to secure the safety of all involved,” Sifuna said.

Earlier, Homa Bay Town MP Peter Kaluma was attacked by a mob at the Agoro Sare polling station in Kasipul, where he was serving as an observer for the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM). Kaluma and his bodyguard were injured during the assault, with the bodyguard reportedly losing his firearm. Images circulating online showed the MP surrounded by armed youths before he was rescued.

Kaluma alleged that the attackers were linked to an independent candidate competing for the Kasipul parliamentary seat. He urged voters to remain calm and continue participating in the elections. “The aim of such attacks is to scare people from voting. We will not fight back physically — we will fight at the ballot,” he said.

In Malava, DAP-Kenya candidate Seth Panyako was arrested on Wednesday, just hours after claiming he had been attacked and one of his vehicles set on fire. DAP-K confirmed that Panyako is being held at Malava Police Station. Reports indicate he was detained after reporting the attack and property damage. The party accused police of collaborating with the attackers.

“Goons under police supervision terrorised him the whole night, injured our agents, and destroyed property. Now they want to intimidate him,” DAP-K said.

Panyako also claimed there was a plot to assassinate him, alleging that the attack was linked to state officials, including a senior aide to the president. “The government candidate was only at 24 per cent. The only option they have to win is to eliminate me,” he said after casting his vote at St. Joseph Lunyu Primary School.

DAP-K party leader Eugene Wamalwa condemned the incidents, accusing police of enabling violence and calling for the disqualification of UDA candidate David Ndakwa.

Other constituencies, including Mbeere North and Magarini, have also experienced tensions during the by-elections. In Nyansiongo, Nyamira County, chaos erupted on Thursday as residents blocked a road with stones in a dispute with rival supporters. A video obtained by Kahawa Tungu shows the obstruction, and no police were immediately visible. Reports also indicate that senior politicians were chased away from a polling station amid accusations of bribery.