Sigourney Weaver Siblings: All About Doodles and Trajan Weaver

Sigourney Weaver is an acclaimed American actress known for her roles in science fiction and popular culture films.

She rose to fame for starring as Ellen Ripley in the Alien film series, a character regarded as a significant female protagonist in cinema history.

Weaver has received various accolades, including a British Academy Film Award, two Golden Globe Awards and a Grammy Award, in addition to nominations for three Academy Awards, four Primetime Emmy Awards, and a Tony Award.

In 2003, she was voted Number 20 in Channel 4’s countdown of the 100 greatest movie stars of all time.

Some of her other notable films include The Year of Living Dangerously, Ghostbusters, Working Girl, Gorillas in the Mist, Avatar and Avatar: The Way of Water.

She has also performed on Broadway, receiving a Tony Award nomination for her role in the play Hurlyburly.

Weaver was born and educated in New York City, graduating from Stanford University and the Yale School of Drama.

She has been married to theater director James Simpson since 1984, and they have one daughter together.

Siblings

Sigourney has two siblings.

Doodles Weaver was an American comedian, actor and musician who appeared in several films and television shows in the 1950s and 1960s, including The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet and The Donna Reed Show.

Trajan Weaver is Sigourney’s younger brother, though not much is publicly known about him as he has largely stayed out of the spotlight.

Career

Weaver has had an acclaimed and versatile career spanning over five decades in film, television and theater.

She rose to fame for her starring role as Ellen Ripley in the Alien film franchise, which established her as a leading actress in science fiction and action films.

Weaver received two Oscar nominations in 1988 for her performances in Gorillas in the Mist and Working Girl, cementing her status as a top Hollywood star.

Also Read: Scott Boras Siblings: Meet Tina and Michael Boras

Beyond her iconic sci-fi roles, she has demonstrated her range as an actress, appearing in comedies like Ghostbusters, dramas such as The Ice Storm and even a gay comedy about AIDS, Jeffrey.

Weaver has been recognized with numerous accolades, including a British Academy Film Award, two Golden Globe Awards and a Grammy Award.

In addition to her screen work, she has maintained an active theater career, receiving a Tony Award nomination for her role in the play Hurlyburly on Broadway.

Weaver has collaborated extensively with playwright Christopher Durang, appearing in several of his productions both on and off-Broadway.

At 73 years old, she continues to take on challenging and diverse roles, most recently appearing in the blockbuster Avatar: The Way of Water.

Weaver’s enduring success and versatility have cemented her status as one of the most acclaimed and influential actresses of her generation.

Awards and accolades

Weaver has received numerous awards and accolades throughout her acclaimed career:

She has won two Golden Globe Awards – one for Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama for her performance in Gorillas in the Mist and one for Best Supporting Actress – Motion Picture for Working Girl.

Weaver has also won a BAFTA Award for Best Actress in a Supporting Role for her performance in The Ice Storm.

Additionally, she has been nominated for three Academy Awards – two for Best Actress and one for Best Supporting Actress.

She has received four Primetime Emmy Award nominations, three for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie and one for Outstanding Narrator.

In 2024, the Academy of Cinematographic Arts and Sciences of Spain awarded Weaver the International Goya Award “for her impressive career full of unforgettable films and inspiring us by creating complex and strong female characters.”

Weaver has also won a Saturn Award for Best Actress for her performance in Aliens and been nominated for several other Saturn Awards over the years for her work in the Alien and Avatar franchises.