Simba Arati Named ODM’s National Deputy Chairperson in Leadership Changes

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) has handed Kisii Governor Simba Arati a prestigious position following changes to the leadership.

The party’s National Executive Council (NEC) on Friday replaced six officials.

“The following are the changes made to the membership of the party’s NEC. This follows resignations/defections by the former holders of the positions,” ODM said.

The Raila Odinga-led party named Arati the National deputy chairperson, replacing former Kisii county Woman representative Janet Ong’era who left for the ruling party, UDA.

Read: ODM Kicks Out Jalang’o, Four Other ‘Rebel’ MPs from Party

Catherine Omanyo is the new deputy secretary general, replacing former Busia Woman representative Florence Mutua.

Saboti MP Caleb Amisi becomes the deputy organising secretary, replacing Zulekha Hassan while Fatuma Masito takes over as the deputy National Treasurer.

Masito replaces Ogla Karani.

In the changes, Migori Senator Eddie Oketch becomes the new secretary for Humanitarian and Disaster Management affairs. The position was previously held by Bob Njagi.

Elsie Muhanda replaces Justus Kizito as the secretary for security.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...