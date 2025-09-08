Siva Kaneswaran Net Worth

Siva Kaneswaran is an Irish singer, model, and actor who has earned a net worth of $4 million. Best known as a member of the English-Irish boy band The Wanted, he rose to international fame in the early 2010s with a string of chart-topping hits. Alongside his music career, Siva has built a successful path in modeling and television, further contributing to his wealth.

Early Life

Born on November 16, 1988, in Dublin, Ireland, Siva Kaneswaran grew up in a large family with seven siblings, including his twin brother, Kumar. His early exposure to music and performance set the stage for his future career, but before stepping into the music industry, Siva first found success in the world of fashion.

At just 16 years old, he began modeling, quickly becoming a recognizable face in Ireland. In 2008, he and his twin brother appeared on the children’s television series Uncle Max, which marked his first step into entertainment beyond modeling.

The Wanted

Siva’s major breakthrough came in 2009 when he auditioned for a new pop group. He was chosen to join The Wanted, alongside Max George, Nathan Sykes, Jay McGuiness, and Tom Parker. The band signed with Mercury Records and Island Records, launching what would become a global pop phenomenon.

In 2010, The Wanted released their self-titled debut studio album, which entered the Top 10 in both the UK and Australia. The record featured hit singles such as “All Time Low” and “Heart Vacancy.”

Their second album, Battleground (2011), cemented their fame with the massive single “Glad You Came,” which topped the charts in the UK and Ireland while breaking into the Top 5 in the US and Canada.

The group’s third studio album, Word of Mouth (2013), expanded their global reach, charting in eight countries and delivering hits like “Chasing the Sun,” “I Found You,” “Walks Like Rihanna,” “We Own the Night,” and “Show Me Love (America).”

The Wanted’s popularity brought them numerous accolades, including a People’s Choice Award and a Virgin Media Music Award in 2013. They were also nominated for 13 awards at the 2014 World Music Awards, solidifying their status as one of the most successful boy bands of the decade.

Other Ventures

Outside of music, Siva Kaneswaran has enjoyed a flourishing career in modeling, working with leading brands and agencies. His work in fashion, combined with acting roles and appearances on television, has added to his profile and net worth.

Siva Kaneswaran Net Worth

Through his music sales, touring revenue, brand endorsements, and modeling contracts, Siva Kaneswaran has built a personal fortune of $4 million. His success with The Wanted remains the cornerstone of his career, but his ventures in fashion and television have also played an important role in his financial success.