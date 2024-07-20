Six charged with Sh450 million fraud at prisons, released on Sh4 million cash bail

A Nairobi anti corruption court on Friday released high-ranking officials and staff in the state department for correctional services on a cash bail of Sh4 million.

The six who include the Assistant Director of Supply Chain Management Services, the Senior Accountant, Chief Finance Officer, several Accountants and a cleaner appeared before principle magistrate Celessa Okire and denied 68 counts of graft related charges.

Mageto Omari, Sarah Kemunto, Moses Sirengo, Jack Ogao, Eric Mutai and Maureen Mwikya were jointly accused of conspiring to defraud the government of Sh301,908,000.

They are alleged to have authorized payments for goods never supplied to the department.

Eric Kipkirui Mutai, the cleaner is said to have fraudulently acquired Sh186, 905,500 using different companies.

Additionally, he is accused of money laundering by transferring Sh8,500,000 and using Sh17,500,000, both known to be proceeds of crime, to purchase properties.

The department’s Assistant Director of Supply Chain Management Services, Mageto Omari Mirieri was charged with abuse of authority for allegedly sanctioning Sh211,483,000 to himself while the chief finance officer, Sara Kemunto Kerandi and senior accountant, Moses Juma Sirengo are accused of sanctioning Sh143,726,000 and Sh110,700,500 respectively.

The senior account is also accused of transferring Sh4,000,000 to Housing Finance for Apartment No. 08 Komarock Heights and Sh8,500,000, known to be proceeds of crime, to Housing Finance for Nairobi/Block 121/244 Type B and House No. 33 to disguise its source.

Maureen Ndungwa Mwikya is alleged to have fraudulently acquired public property worth Sh4,780,000 and transferring Sh4,000,000 to housing finance while Jack Ogao Nyariango an accountant is alleged to have transferred Sh2,650,000 to Signature Cars Limited to purchase a vehicle.

The crimes are alleged to have been committed between 2014 and 2017 using seven different companies namely Hygenic Venture, Unique Supplies, Joslil General Supplies, Reenn East Africa Company, Castro Suppliers, Stemu Suppliers and Lulwa Darm Limited.

They however denied all the charges

The prosecution, while not opposing the accused being released on bail terms, they asked the court to give them stringent bond terms in consideration of the likelihood sentence if convicted.

They also asked the court to compel the accused to deposit their passports in court and bar them from interfering with witnesses.

The defence on their part urged the court to give the accused persons favourable bond terms in consideration of their court attendance and not the amounts in the charge sheet.

They told the court that the arrest was an after thought and an endeavour to parade the accused as exhibits of the war against corruption.

“I cannot resist the conclusion that the dramatic arrest and arraignment to court has to be seen in light of the current political environment,” the court was told.

Okire released them on a cash bail of Sh4 million and an alternative bond of Sh7 million.

She also directed the accused to deposit their passports and travel documents in court.

The prosecution was ordered to supply the defence with all the documents they intend to rely on in hard copy where it is acceptable and in soft copy where it’s agreeable.

The eight accused persons who did not appear in court were directed to appear in court on July 22, for plea taking.

The matter will be mentioned on August 2, for mention for compliance.