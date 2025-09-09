Six cops injured in an accident while escorting governor in Mandera

At least six police officers were injured when their vehicle was involved in an accident along Olla-Rhamu Road in Mandera County.

The officers were escorting Governor Mohamed Khalif to an event on September 7, 2025 at about 3 pm when the incident happened, police said.

The lead Land Cruiser hit a bump in the Barwaqo area, which sent it flying. Out of the impact, police said, the six police officers onboard the open vehicle were thrown out and sustained serious injuries.

Police said the victims sustained multiple injuries before they were rushed to a local hospital for attention. Three other officers who were on board the vehicle escaped unhurt, police said.

In Voi, Taita Taveta County, a police officer was hit and injured by a speeding lorry along the Nairobi-Mombasa Highway.

The lorry sped off after the incident in Ikanga area, police said adding efforts to trace it were ongoing after the September 8 incident.

The officer is said to have been on patrols on the road when he was hit by the lorry. He was rushed to the hospital where he was treated and discharged, police said.

A team visited the scene and said an investigation had been launched with an aim of tracing the lorry for action.

Elsewhere in Matsangoni, Kilifi County, a police officer was found with serious injuries after he had been attacked with a handsaw. The assailant escaped after the September 8 incident, police said.

The officer attached to the local police station was found with deep and serious cuts on both hands after the incident and rushed to hospital where he was admitted in a fair condition.

He was unconscious when he was found, police said. Police said they are looking for the suspect behind the incident.