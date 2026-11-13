Six dead as building partially collapses along Syokimau SGR Access Road

At least six people died following the partial collapse of a building along the SGR Syokimau access road in Nairobi County.

The structure was under construction when it caved in on Friday morning, officials said.

The incident occurred on the ninth floor of the building during concreting works after a reported failure of the formwork, causing part of the structure to cave in.

Witnesses said three bodies were retrieved during initial morning operations and three additional bodies all middle-aged males, were recovered from the debris.

The exact number of workers who were on site at the time of the collapse is still being established.

Search and rescue teams were actively combing the debris to locate any individuals who may remain trapped.

The Nairobi City County Fire team and the Urban Search and Rescue (USAR) Team are currently on site.

“We urge members of the public and motorists plying Mombasa Road near the SGR Terminus to keep clear of the immediate incident perimeter,” police said.

Kenya Red Cross said three people had been rescued and taken to the hospital after the building under construction collapsed.

Emergency response teams rushed to the scene to establish the circumstances surrounding the collapse, including the possibility of additional casualties.

Details regarding the identities of the victims, the number of people who may have been trapped and the extent of the damage remain unclear.

The incident raises fresh concerns over construction site safety, particularly compliance with structural engineering standards and safety procedures during high-rise building works.

It comes weeks after an 18 storey building collapsed in Eastleigh, Nairobi and killed eight people.

The matter is under investigation for now.