Six Drug Traffickers Arrested in Mombasa, Bhang Worth Sh72 Million Seized

A well-coordinated operation by the Anti-Narcotics Unit (ANU) in Mombasa has led to the arrest of six suspected drug traffickers and the seizure of bhang valued at about Sh72 million.

In a statement on Sunday, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said detectives, acting on intelligence, intercepted a truck with registration number KDT 659G along the Mombasa-Nairobi highway before the drugs could reach the streets.

An inspection of the truck uncovered 50 sacks containing long rolls of bhang wrapped in khaki paper, weighing a total of 2,400 kilograms. The driver, Nolden Ogola Misieba, and his co-driver, Andrew Kaida, were arrested on the spot.

Detectives also intercepted three more vehicles believed to be part of the distribution chain: a Toyota Noah driven by Jefferson Kamau with accomplice Lawrence Onyango, a Nissan Note driven by John Lutomia, and a Toyota Vitz driven by Samuel Juma Okoth. Investigations revealed that these vehicles were intended to transport the seized bhang for distribution across Mombasa and surrounding areas.

“All six suspects are in custody and undergoing processing, while the seized narcotics and vehicles are being held as exhibits,” the DCI said.