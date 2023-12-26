Six Killed in Separate Road Accidents on Boxing Day

At least six people have died in separate accidents on Boxing Day across the country.

Police said more than eight others were injured in the accidents.

The first incident happened after the driver of a lorry lost control and veered off the road in the Bulemia area of Budalang’i, Busia County killing four people on the roadside.

Police say the lorry was headed towards Mundere Port Victoria road when the accident occurred on Tuesday morning.

The lorry ran over the victims killing them.

Bunyala Sub-county Commander Isaiah Mose, one person survived the accident but is in a critical condition.

Police arrived at the scene and cleared it before it could lead to a massive jam.

Officials said they are investigating the incident. The driver of the lorry sustained injuries and was rushed to hospital.

Elsewhere, a man died on Tuesday, December 26, in a hit-and-run incident while trying to cross the bustling Nakuru-Eldoret highway.

The incident happened at Cheptiret area, Uasin Gishu County, police said.

In Siaya County, another road accident claimed one life after two vehicles collided on Nzoia Bridge.

Police said a vehicle heading towards Busia tailed to stay in its lane and collided head-on with an oncoming car.

Four people sustained injuries and were rushed to Ambira Sub-county Hospital while the body of the deceased was taken to the facility’s mortuary.

The bodies were moved to mortuaries as investigators work on the accidents.

More than 4,000 people have died so far this year in separate accidents.

Police have urged caution on roads.