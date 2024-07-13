Six Linked to Crime Wave in Kayole Arrested, Two Guns Recovered 

Six suspects were at the weekend arrested in a police operation in Kayole area and two guns found on them.

A probe is ongoing.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) detectives said they separately arrested six members of a criminal gang, whose modus operandi involves using women to spike the drinks of licensed gun holders, in entertainment joints, before stealing their firearms and using them to perpetrate other crimes.

The gang, comprising four men and two women, were apprehended following a DCI-led sting operation in Nairobi’s Kayole, Umoja 3 and Kiamaiko estates on Friday.

“Pursuit of the gang comprising two women and four men kicked in after Nairobi-based detectives led by crime researchers stationed at the region unearthed a trend in which club-hopping women spike drinks of targeted revellers, mostly those licensed to carry firearms,” the DCI said in an X statement.

“Once stupefied and knocked out, the women disappear with the firearms and other goodies, arming their hit team of four who unleash untold terror in their neighbourhoods.”

Forensics analysis led to the identification of the two women.

Police arrested the duo at a rented house in Kayole, where 15 rounds of ammunition were recovered.

“Upon interrogation, they led the officers to Umoja 3 where their suspected accomplices Kevin Ngugi Mwangi and John Mwangi Matheri were nabbed, before proceeding to Huruma kwa Chege where a fifth suspect, Abdulaziz Duba Molu aka Zizo was arrested,” said the DCI.

After brief interrogations, Zizo gave up the location of two stolen handguns, a ceska and a falcon, which were recovered at a house in Kiamaiko.

“Preliminary investigations have so far revealed that the Ceska pistol was robbed from an inspector of police based at Mowlen Police Station in Kamukunji on June 17, 2024, when he was accosted by members of the gang at night,” said the DCI.

The suspects, including a sixth person of interest have been taken to custody as documentation of the exhibits continue pending ballistic analysis.

Police said they want to understand if the weapons were used in any criminal activities.

It is believed the suspects were leasing out the weapons to criminals.