Yelawolf Siblings: Meet the Siblings Squad Behind the American Rapper

Michael Wayne Atha, known professionally as Yelawolf, is an American rapper, singer, songwriter, and entrepreneur born on December 30, 1979, in Gadsden, Alabama.

Raised primarily in Antioch, Tennessee, Yelawolf’s early life was marked by frequent moves, leading him to attend 15 different schools by the time he completed high school.

His stage name, Yelawolf, draws inspiration from his father’s Cherokee heritage, combining “Yela,” which he claims is a Cherokee word for sun, with “Wolf,” symbolizing his survivalist spirit.

Yelawolf’s music blends hip-hop, country, rock, and Southern Gothic influences, creating a distinctive style that reflects his Southern roots and turbulent upbringing.

Siblings

Yelawolf grew up with four siblings, one brother, Jazmen McMurry, and three sisters, Amy Atha Edwards, Coty Atha Domain, and PJ Atha.

In 2018, Yelawolf shared a rare glimpse into his family life by posting a picture on Instagram with his mother and siblings, highlighting their close bond.

Despite his fame, Yelawolf has kept details about his siblings private, focusing public attention on his music and immediate family, including his children and wife.

Career

Yelawolf’s music career began in 2005 when he appeared on the UPN reality series The Road to Stardom with Missy Elliott.

After his elimination, he released his independent debut album, Creek Water, that same year, followed by a mixtape, Pissin’ in a Barrel of Beez.

In 2007, he signed with Columbia Records, releasing the single “Kickin’” from an unreleased album, Fearin’ and Loathin’ in Smalltown, U.S.A., before being dropped by the label.

Undeterred, Yelawolf returned to the underground scene, releasing mixtapes like Ball of Flames: The Ballad of Slick Rick E. Bobby and Stereo: A Hip Hop Tribute to Classic Rock.

His 2010 mixtape, Trunk Muzik, gained significant online traction, leading to a deal with Interscope Records, which re-released it as Trunk Muzik 0-60.

In 2011, Yelawolf signed with Eminem’s Shady Records, releasing his major-label debut, Radioactive, which peaked at number 27 on the Billboard 200.

His 2015 album, Love Story, reached number three on the Billboard 200, driven by the platinum-certified single “Till It’s Gone.”

Subsequent albums, including Trial by Fire (2017), Trunk Muzik III (2019), and Ghetto Cowboy (2019), the latter marking his return to independent status, solidified his reputation for blending genres.

Yelawolf also founded his own label, Slumerican, in 2012, fostering artists like DJ Paul and Three 6 Mafia. His collaborations span icons like Eminem, Kid Rock, Travis Barker, and Ed Sheeran, showcasing his versatility.

Accolades

Yelawolf’s album Love Story achieved Gold certification in the United States, selling over 100,000 units, with “Till It’s Gone” earning platinum status from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).

Trunk Muzik 0-60 and Radioactive both charted in the top 30 of the Billboard 200, establishing him as a formidable presence in hip-hop.

Yelawolf was featured on XXL’s 2011 Freshman Class cover alongside artists like Kendrick Lamar and Big K.R.I.T., a prestigious nod to his rising influence.