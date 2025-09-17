Six perish after lorry crashes into pedestrians on Kericho-Kisumu highway

At least six people were Tuesday September 16, 2025 night killed in an accident involving a lorry on the Kericho-Kisumu highway.

Police said the accident happened in Kipsiget area after the driver of the lorry lost its control and plowed onto the pedestrians.

Four others were seriously injured in the crash, Soin police boss Lawrence Kisini said.

After losing control, the lorry, which was ferrying scrap metal, ran over most of the victims before crashing into some, killing six on the spot and injuring the others.

Police officers had a difficult time retrieving the bodies of the victims who the lorry had fallen on.

Kisini said the injured were rushed to the Kericho County Hospital for medical attention.

“The lorry was heading to Kisumu from Kericho when the driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle,” he said.

He said one woman and three men died on the spot, while two others succumbed to injuries while being rushed to hospital.

He said police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the accident.

Police said this increased to more than 12, the number of people killed in accidents on Tuesday alone amid efforts to address the deadly trend.

The other victims included three riders, two drivers and a passenger. Police said 14 other people were seriously injured in the accidents reported and they included seven passengers, three pedestrians, a driver and a passenger.

The injured are in various hospitals for attention.

Fatal accidents have been on the increase amid efforts to address the trend.

At least 2,933 people were killed in accidents between January and August 2025.

Thousands of others were left with injuries following the accidents reported.

A team of experts has been auditing the accidents so far reported and will give the way forward.

“Crash data indicates a total of 2,933 fatalities have been reported between January and August 10, 2025,” officials said.