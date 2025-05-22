Six suspects arrested over killing of Catholic priest Fr Allois Bett in Tot

At least six suspects were arrested in an operation following the murder of Catholic priest Fr Alois Cheruiyot Bett in Tot, Kerio Valley, Elgeyo Marakwet County.

Fr Bett was shot and killed on Thursday afternoon in an ambush by gunmen.

National Police Service spokesperson Michael Muchiri said Fr Bett of St. Matthias Mulumba Tot Parish was shot and killed n Mokoro Location, Kakiptul Sub-Location, Kabartile Village.

General Service Unit officers responded swiftly and established that Fr Bett was accosted and fatally shot by armed assailants.

“A manhunt was immediately launched, and six suspects have since been arrested and are currently in custody. Preliminary investigation indicates that the incident is not in any way related to cattle rustling or banditry,” he said.

He said police are conducting thorough and expeditious investigations to apprehend all those involved in the crime.

Fr Bett, who had just concluded a Jumuiya (small Christian community) mass in Kakbiken village, was heading back to his base in Tot when he and a catechist were attacked.

Witnesses said the attackers sprayed bullets at the duo, killing the priest instantly. The catechist is still missing and is believed to have escaped from the scene for his safety.

Police said the attackers were criminals who targeted him because he is a non local.

Witnesses said they were ambushed by a group of armed youth who fired four bullets with one hitting him in the neck.

A security operation is underway in the area and Mulinge said it’s believed the gunmen suspected the priest to be someone spying on them.

The attack took place around 2:30 pm, just a kilometre from a local police station.

A joint team of police officers, National Police Reservists (NPR), and residents launched a manhunt for the assailants, sparking an exchange of gunfire in the area.

The killing left the local community in shock and mourning.

Tension remained high in the area as security agencies pursue the attackers.

The area is seen as stable and secure as compared to others in the area.

The area is under an operation dubbed Operation Maliza Uhalifu which targets gunmen and other criminals. The other places where the operation is ongoing include West Pokot, Turkana, Samburu, Baringo, Isiolo, Marsabit and Meru. Dozens of guns have been recovered in the exercise.

Despite a Kenya Defence Forces (KDF)-led operation that has been ongoing for two years, fresh attacks continue to claim lives.