Six Suspects Arrested Over Violent Robberies On Missionary Camps In Kajiado

A team of detectives from the Crime Research and Intelligence Bureau has arrested six suspects believed to be behind a series of violent robberies targeting missionary camps in Kajiado and neighbouring areas.

In a statement on Wednesday, August 20, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said the gang’s latest attack took place on August 8, 2025, when they stormed the Korean Mission Camp (MCK) in Elerai, Mashuuru Sub-County. Dressed in police jungle uniforms and armed with crude weapons, the assailants fatally injured a watchman during the raid.

Investigators have since linked the group to similar robberies in Kimana, Mashuuru, Wote and other parts of the region.

According to the DCI, detectives launched a manhunt after the attack and on August 19, arrested two suspects — Muoki Mulee in Kitengela and Ambrose Mutuku near Machakos Junction. Mutuku later led officers to his home in Kitulu village, Machakos County, where police recovered jungle uniforms believed to have been used during the attacks, as well as Sh49,000 in cash.

Preliminary findings show both Mulee and Mutuku are repeat offenders who were released from Machakos Prison in December 2024.

The crackdown was later extended to Kantafu in Matungulu Sub-County, where four more suspects — Dominic Moenga Mwambi, Joseph Mamai, Gideon Nyaga Njeri and Alex Mwaura Waweru — were apprehended. Police also seized three vehicles believed to have been used in the robberies.

The six suspects are being held in custody as investigations continue, with plans underway to arraign them in court.