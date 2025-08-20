Six suspects detained over robberies in three counties

Detectives in Kajiado arrested six robbery with violence suspects believed to be behind a wave of violent robberies targeting missionary camps in Kajiado, Machakos and Makueni counties.

The six were arrested separately after a team of Crime Research and Intelligence Bureau sleuths launched a manhunt following their recent attack at the Korean Mission Camp (MCK) in Elerai area of Mashuuru Sub-County in Kajiado, where they fatally injured a watchman.

Two of them, Muoki Mulee and Ambrose Mutuku, were nabbed in Kitengela and near Machakos Junction, respectively while the rest, Dominic Moenga Mwambi, Joseph Mamai, Gideon Nyaga Njeri and Alex Mwaura Waweru were apprehended in Kantafu in Matungulu Sub-County, Machakos.

According to police, the suspects, reportedly donning police regalia and armed with crude weapons, had been raiding mission camps and attacking people. “The gang’s most recent attack occurred on August 8, 2025, when they stormed the Korean Mission Camp (MCK) in Elerai area of Mashuuru Sub-County. Dressed in police jungle fatigues and wielding crude weapons, the assailants fatally injured a watchman during the raid,” stated the DCI.

“Investigators have since linked the group to similar violent robberies in Kimana, Mashuru, Wote, and other areas.”

Police say that upon interrogation of Ambrose, he led officers to his residence in Kitulu village, Machakos County, where detectives recovered police jungle uniforms believed to be used by the gang in their criminal escapades, along with Ksh.49,000 in cash.

Preliminary investigations have since revealed that the first two suspects, Muoki and Ambrose, are jailbirds having been released from Machakos Prison in December 2024.

During the operations, three vehicles with registration numbers believed to have facilitated the crimes were also impounded.

The six suspects were detained ahead of their arraignment.

The areas have been experiencing a wave of crime which prompted the police operations.