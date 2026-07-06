Six-year-old boy dies after snake bite in Laikipia

A six-year-old boy died after being bitten by a snake at his family’s home in Laikipia East Sub-County.

According to police, the child, identified as Emanuel Kaburia, was using an outdoor bathroom at around 6 p.m. on July 5 when he emerged complaining that a snake had bitten him on his right hand and that he was in severe pain.

He was rushed to Huruma Hospital, where he was treated and admitted. However, he later succumbed while undergoing treatment.

The boy’s body was moved to Nanyuki Teaching and Referral Hospital Mortuary, where it is awaiting a post-mortem examination.

Meanwhile, police in Bomet East Sub-County launched investigations into the death of a 26-year-old man whose body was found inside his rented house at Choronok Trading Centre.

The deceased, identified as Wesley Rono, is reported to have returned to his house on the night of July 4 in the company of a woman who is now in police custody.

According to police, the woman told investigators that Rono asked her to prepare tea before saying he wanted to take a nap prior to taking the tea and two doughnuts he had bought. She claimed they both fell asleep and that she only realized the following morning that he was unresponsive.

Police officers who examined the body said there were no visible physical injuries, but vomit was found on the bed. Detectives also recovered two charcoal jikos inside the house, one of which had a sufuria containing the prepared tea.

Crime Scene Investigation (CSI) officers processed the scene, while the food items recovered were preserved as exhibits for forensic analysis.

Rono’s body was moved to Longisa County Referral Hospital Mortuary, where a post-mortem examination will be conducted to establish the cause of death.

Police said investigations are ongoing to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.