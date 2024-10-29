Slain Eastleigh Woman’s Husband Questioned

The husband to one of the woman who were murdered and their bodies dumped in separate places was Monday grilled over the incident.

Detectives based at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations said they wanted to hear the side of the husband to Waris Dahabo Daud, 38.

She, Amina Abdirashid and her niece, Nusayba Abdi Mohammed were brutally murdered in Nairobi on October 21.

The husband was away in the UK at the time of the incident. He told police the wife contacted him for ransom before she died.

This was as the killer held her and the other victims hostage.

This came as a suspect linked to the killing of the three women from Eastleigh, Nairobi was Monday presented before a court.

He appeared before Makadara Law Courts where a magistrate allowed police to detain him for nine days pending a police probe.

Police said they are still hunting for the main suspect in the murder of the women.

Police did not allow journalists to the court room arguing they had not conducted an identification parade on the suspect which is key in the murder probe.

The court ruled it was important for investigators to finalize the probe and establish if the man is linked to the same.

A man wanted for the murder had called the family of the victims to demand a ransom for their release.

Detectives say investigations show Hashim Dagane Muhumed is from Ethiopia’s Somalia region and had illegally obtained a Kenyan identification card.

He also served as a regional police officer in Ethiopia before he was arrested and jailed over claims of murder of his wife.

He later fled to Kenya where he set up a base and started a taxi business in Eastleigh and Parklands.

Hashim is wanted for grilling over the murder of Amina Abdirashid, her aunt, Waris Dahabo Daud, and her niece, Nusayba Abdi Mohammed from Eastleigh in Nairobi.

Police believe he knew the slain women and has been involved in the extortion business in the city in the past.

Investigations show Hashim, 34, was driving the Nissan Note car captured on CCTV cameras picking the victims from their Eastleigh home on October 21, 2024, hours before their bodies were discovered scattered at various locations.

The vehicle was also found abandoned at Wakulima Market near ENA Coach stage and towed to DCI Headquarters for forensic examination, further linking Hashim Dagane to the killings.

“With one suspect in custody and assisting in the investigation, we appeal to anyone who may have information that could assist in the arrest of Hashim Dagane Muhumed to #FichuakwaDCI by calling our toll-free hotline 0800 722 203 or report at any police station,” the DCI said.

He has been placed at the crime scene of a house where the women were brutally murdered.

The women were buried Saturday at the Lang’ata Cemetery in Nairobi.

Police are talking to at least four persons of interest. They include guards of an apartment the murder incident took place, the owner of the apartment and a suspected accomplice.

A suspect and a survivor of the murder have told police the killers had demanded ransom from the women but became brutal when they realized the victims had identified them.

Detectives are interrogating a woman who claims she was abducted and detained with the three slain women.

The woman alleged she was also abducted by the same killers of the three slain women.

She alleges that she was abducted along with the three victims and was held in the same room where they were locked up for hours.

She told police she heard the killers argue the slain women had identified them which was dangerous and would expose them.

The abductors, according to the woman, demanded a ransom to release them, and her family managed to raise USD7,000 (Sh1 million), which was deposited into an Ethiopian bank account.

The Ethiopian authorities have been contacted for help.

On October 21 Waris Dahabo Daud Said, 38, Amina Abdirashid Dahir, 22 and Nusayba Abdi Mohammed, 12 went missing before their bodies with stab wounds were discovered on October 22, 2024 at around 6 am at different locations.

The bodies of Nusayba, Amina and Dahabo were found at Bahati in Makadara, 6th Avenue Parklands and Khyumbi, in Machakos respectively, with the hands of Dohabo chopped off.

On October 23, two human hands were recovered at South C along Five-Star Road, police said.

A postmortem exercise conducted on the bodies of the women on Friday October 25 showed Waris had her neck severed, her hands chopped off and was tortured.

Chief government pathologist Johansen Oduor said Amina Abdirashid Dahir died of a stabbing.

“The stab wound went to the heart. We believe she died out of stabbing,” said Oduor.

He added Nusayba Abdi Mohammed died out of smothering.