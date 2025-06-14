Slain KDF pilot, trainee identified after fatal crash in Kwale County

The identities of two Kenya Defense Forces personnel who were Saturday killed in a plane crash in Kwale County was revealed.

The incident happened at about midday moments after the fixed wing plane crashed on June 14.

On board the plane was Maj Evander Ochieng Amondi who was the instructor and his student Lt DM Nzuva, officials said.

They both died on the spot.

The aircraft belonged to Kenya Airforce and was based in Mombasa for training purposes.

It crashed in Mafundani village after takeoff from Mombasa International Airport.

KDF said a Kenya Air Force Grob 120A aircraft experienced an emergency while on a training flight in the general area of Mwakijembe Primary School, Ndavaya, Kwale County.

The cause of the accident is yet to be known, those on the ground said.

Emergency response teams, including KAF crash investigators, were swiftly deployed to the scene for search and recovery operations.

Police arrived and secured the scene pending investigations.

Such accidents involving military planes are common amid calls to replace the aging fleet.

KDF has been calling for enhanced budgets to address the issue.