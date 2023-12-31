Revealed: Slain Man was Uganda’s Former 3000m Steeplechase Athlete Benjamin Kiplagat 

More details have emerged on the man who was stabbed in a car in Eldoret Town.

Officials identified him as Benjamin Kiplagat, a Ugandan. He lived in Kimumu area with his brother where he was found murdered on Sunday December 31.

He represented Uganda in three Olympic games and six world championships.

Moiben police commander Stephen Okal said the body of the athlete was found with a deep knife cut on the neck.

“This was murder but we do not know the motive for now,” he said.

The body was found in a car at Texas area near Kimumu Secondary school along the Eldoret-Iten Road.

The deceased was found in his brother’s car which he was driving.

He had on Saturday evening used the car to drop a group of masons who were working at a construction site he and the brother live.

Preliminary findings show the deceased was blocked by men riding on a motorcycle who attacked him.

The motive of the incident is yet to be known for now.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy and other procedures, police said.

No arrest has been made so far.

Kiplagat specialised in long-distance races, recently representing Uganda in the Rio Olympics Games in 2016.

The 34-year-old received several accolades in the course of his 17-year career including World Under 20 Championships Silver medallist, African Championships Bronze medallist, and was ranked in the Top 8 category in the Commonwealth Games as well as the All-African Games.

According to the World Athletics Rankings, he was placed 38th overall in the Men’s 3,000 metre Steeplechase.

Over the years, he has participated in various competitions globally including Shanghai Samsung Diamond League, Lausanne Athletissima in Switzerland, Paris Meeting Areva and Hengelo Fanny Blankers-Koen Games in Netherlands.