Small businesses to benefit from Sh5 billion grant, Ruto says

More than 100,000 small businesses across the country will benefit from a Sh5 billion grant to boost the enterprises, President William Ruto announced Sunday.

Ruto said the government, in partnship with the World Bank, will provide Sh50,000 to 70 small business owners – a total of KSh3.5 million – in each of the country’s 1,450 wards.

He pointed out that the initiative will empower micro and small businesses to complement deliberate government programmes and empower those at the bottom of the economic pyramid in business.

“This empowerment is not a façade or a temporary programme; it is a programme in our manifesto that seeks to lift those at the bottom of the economic pyramid,” he said.

Ruto spoke during an interdenominational church service at Friends Comprehensive School Kivaywa in Likuyani, Kakamega County.

He was accompanied by National Assembly Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula, Environment Cabinet Secretary Deborah Mlongo, Governors Fernandes Barasa (Kakamega), Ken Lusaka (Bungoma), Johnson Sakaja (Nairobi), and several MPs.

He said he is committed to eradicating vices that divide Kenyans along tribal, regional, and religious lines.

He said that the broad-based government has united Kenyans and is rallying them behind the country’s transformation agenda.

Ruto affirmed the government’s commitment to rolling out programmes that will transform the lives of Kenyans, citing agricultural reforms, universal health coverage, affordable housing, modern fresh produce markets, and digital jobs.

“This job cannot be done by one person or one side. That is why we are calling for unity and cooperation so that we can do it together,” he said.

On those opposed to what the broad-based government is doing, the President said they do not have an alternative plan to transform the country and uplift Kenyans.

He noted that their agenda is centred on anti-government slogans and promoting hatred, division, and tribal politics.

Ruto said the government has implemented far-reaching reforms in the agricultural sector, which have led to increased earnings for farmers, citing subsidised fertiliser and the transformation being witnessed in the maize, sugar and coffee sub-sectors.

He once again urged Kenyans to register with the Social Health Authority (SHA) and benefit from the public insurance cover.

Already, the President announced, 4.5 million Kenyans have received medical services under SHA at a cost of KSh41 billion since October 2024.

On job creation, the President the government is implementing the Affordable Housing Programme, building modern fresh produce markets markets, investing in digital jobs, and facilitating labour export to expand employment opportunities for young people.

“As we speak, over 400,000 young people have are working in different parts of the world,” he said.

On the government’s development agenda in Kakamega County, Ruto said Sh3 billion has been allocated to connect 35,000 households to electricity.

He also said the construction of stalled road projects in Kakamega County has resumed, and cited various roads that are being built.

On national projects that will traverse Western Kenya, the President said the dualling of the Rironi-Mau Summit-Eldoret-Malaba road will begin in August, while the extension of the Standard Gauge Railway from Naivasha, will commence at the end of the year.

Wetang’ula commended President Ruto for uniting Kenyans and championing inclusive transformation.

“We must appreciate the interventions that you are making in every sphere of our economy,” he said.

Sakaja said the government is implementing development programmes fairly to ensure that no part of the country is left behind.

“Never again will any part of this country be discriminated against,” he said.

Lusaka said Ruto’s track record has earned him a second term in office.

Barasa called for thorough investigations into the murder of Albert Ojwang.