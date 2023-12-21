Social Media Outages Affect X And X Pro Users Globally

On Thursday morning, users of the popular social media platforms X and X Pro experienced widespread outages, disrupting normal service access, as reported by Downdetector.com.

Formerly known as Twitter, platform X encountered issues where users were unable to view posts, greeted instead by a message displaying “Welcome to X!”

Meanwhile, users of X Pro, previously known as TweetDeck, faced loading challenges, receiving a message stating “Waiting for posts.”

Downdetector data revealed that more than 47,000 users in the United States encountered difficulties accessing both X and X Pro during the outage.

The incident raised concerns among the user community, highlighting the impact of such disruptions on the global user base of these widely utilized social media platforms.

The cause and duration of the outages remain under investigation, with users eagerly awaiting the restoration of normal functionality.