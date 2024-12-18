Somali Man Arrested Outside Court for Absconding Sessions

A man who was disowned by his purported mother was arrested outside the Kahawa Law Court where he had appeared for a pre-trial hearing of criminal case he is facing.

Abdirizak Mohammed Hassan was arrested immediately after stepping out of the court.

This is over a separate case where he is charged with obtaining registration by false pretences, giving false information to a person employed in public office and unlawfully present in Kenya.

Abdirizak was charged with obtaining registration by false pretences where he registered an identity card using the details of an unsuspected couple pretending to be their son.

The purported parents were Mohamed Hassan and Athara Abey Ali the father and mother respectively.

During Investigations in the matter, Athara Abey Ali the purported mother was interviewed and recorded her statement.

She said “the accused person Abdirizak Mohammed is not my son nor did I know him before.”

During the pre-trial on the current matter, the prosecution told Kahawa Principal Magistrate Gideon Kiage that the accused person had a warrant of arrest issued by a Makadara court for absconding a court session in a separate matter.

When the issue of the warrant of arrest by a Makadara court was raised, Kiage said he cannot handle a matter pending in another court.

“I cannot handle the issue of warrant of arrest given by another court, police know what to do since the accused cannot be arrested in court,” he said.

Police who were aware that the accused was appearing in Kahawa law court were ready to arrest him.

The woman listed as the suspect’s mother also stated that she had only three daughters in her life, one who is deceased and lived with two in Eastleigh disputing the allegations by the accused that he is her son.

Further she confirmed that she lost her first identify card in Eastleigh and reported the same to the police and applied for a new one which she is currently holding.

Abdirizak is suspected to have used the purported mother’s lost identity card to fake birth and death certificates in order to apply for a Kenyan passport which is still under verification thus also submitting false documents during application.

He had denied the charges and is out on bond.