Somali Man Who Assaulted British Woman in Eastleigh Arrested, Remanded 

A Somali national who allegedly assaulted a British national in Eastleigh, Nairobi was arrested on return from China where he had been.

This follows a warrant of arrest that had been issued against him for jumping bail.

Abdihakim Saudi Jama was detained and demanded at the Industrial Area on February 7 until February 12 when his case will be heard.

This is after Makadara Senior Principal Magistrate Hellen Onkwani issued a warrant to arrest him and cancelled his bail.

Jama flew back from China on learning the warrant had been issued on him.

He then made an application through his lawyer to lift the warrant but the magistrate remanded him until Monday for the hearing of his assault case against Ayni Hussein Muhammad.

Onkwani had cancelled Sh50,000 bond that the accused paid to have his freedom as he argued his case out of prison.

Muhammad had sued Jama for assault and causing her bodily harm on October 19, 2022 which Jama has denied.

A doctor testified at the court in the assault case.

Jama’s lawyer Pharis Mbugua had on January 25 told the court he was away in China attending to his sick mother who is admitted in a hospital there.

But Muhammad told the court she will prove the suspect wrong over his claims.

On December 14, 2023 the suspect again failed to appear in court again during the hearing of the case as he was reported to be out of the country.

The complainant’s lawyer Abdul Hakim indicated that reports of accused not being in court always was a clear indication that Jama was not respecting courts.

Charles Marwa a DCI officer from serious crimes unit told the court that he had honoured summons to appear in court over among other claims that Jama had issued threats among them on the life of the complainant Muhammud and that with other officers they were investigating the claims.

In the case Muhammud who is a British national of Somali origin reported that Jama, who was her employee tried to steal her business in Eastleigh in 2020.

This was during the COVID-19 pandemic that forced Muhammud to be out of the country for long.

She added that she sent clothes from London and China to her three shops in Eastleigh as stock, and even had the ability to monitor the business remotely through CCTV.

“I was shocked when I discovered that my trusted business worker has registered the three shops under his own name, disregarding our previous communication,” the business lady says in papers presented in court.

Muhammud added that when she came back to the country she sought assistance from the local business community and elders in reclaiming her business which she claimed she had worked hard to build.

She said after hearing both parties’ arguments, the community and elders decided to divide the three shops between them, insisting that Muhammud surrender one of the shops to her employee (Jama).

Muhammud didn’t agree to the suggestion claiming that she had single-handedly stocked the shop, paid rent and covered other workers’ salaries.

The case will be mentioned on February 22.

Jama is also facing another charge at a Milimani court where he was charged on July 11, 2023 before principal Magistrate Zainab Abdul of allegedly obtaining registration by false pretense contrary to section 320 of the penal code.

He denied the charge when it was read to him and was released on a cash bail of Sh30,000 plus two contact persons.

The prosecution said between March 01, 2011 and June 03, 20212 while in Isiolo county, Jama jointly with others not before court wilfully procured a Kenyan national identity card number in the name of Abdihakim Saidi Jama by falsely pretending that he was the son of Fatuma Mohamed of Kenyan national identity card a fact he knew to be false.

And to his disadvantage, he last December unsuccessfully contested as a mayor in of a small city in Mogadishu.

It has emerged Jama travelled out of the country on December 5, 2023 for campaign in Mogadishu.

He lost the seat and on January 18, 2024 he travelled to China and back to Kenya on January 28, 2024.