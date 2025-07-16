Somali officials hand over Kenyan arrested in Somalia to Mandera security over terror suspicions

A Kenyan man who was arrested by Somalia security personnel in Dollo area, Somalia was handed over to police in Mandera County.

The man identified as Abdullahi Luqman Waswa, 40 initially claimed he was headed for Mogadishu in search for work.

He told officials in Somalia he used to work in Mombasa.

But after further interrogation, it was established he is from Kimilili, Bungoma County.

He was handed over to police who moved to court seeking permission to detain him pending further investigations.

Police want to know his mission in Somalia and if he has any terror links.

There have been cases where Kenyans are involved in terrorism in the country and Somalia after joining the terror group al Shabaab.

Kenya has been a victim of terrorism many times leaving many dead and others maimed.

There is an ongoing campaign to address the menace.

Kenya has sent troops to Somalia to help in fighting the terror activities in general.

The terror group sneaks to Kenya to launch attacks on locals and security personnel.

For instance, on Tuesday, three Kenya Defence Forces personnel were killed when their vehicle ran over an Improvised Explosive Device in Lamu. Seven other personnel were seriously injured in the blast and later evacuated to hospitals.

The area is under special operation code-named Operation Linda Boni to flush out the terrorists there.

The multi-agency operation seeks to flush out al-Shabaab militants from Boni Forest.

More than 100 security agents have been killed in Lamu, Garissa, Wajir and Mandera Counties in IED attacks in past years.

This has affected development in the area at large.

At the weekend, the Commander Kenya Army, Lt Gen David Ketter visited the area. Lt Gen Ketter made a visit to Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) troops deployed under the African Union Support and Stabilization Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM) and also Operation Amani Boni (OAB) in Lamu County.

The visit intended to reinforce and maintain troop morale as well as assess ongoing operations