Somalia town of Maxaas falls to al-Shabaab

Islamist militants took control of the strategic town of Maxaas in central Somalia on Sunday after heavy fighting with the army and local militias, military sources said.

The Al-Qaeda-linked al-Shabaab has taken dozens of towns and villages since launching an offensive early this year, reversing almost all of the gains made by the government in its own military campaign in 2022 and 2023.

Al-Shabaab said it had taken the town of Maxaas, around 300 kilometres from the capital Mogadishu, which is considered a strategic hub for transport and logistics in the central region.

Members of the Somali National Army confirmed the fall of Maxaas, though claimed it was a “tactical retreat”.

Mohamed Dahir, an army commander in the area, told AFP that Al-Shabaab had attacked with “car bombs and hundreds of heavily armed” fighters early on Sunday.

“The brave members of the Somali army and the local community militias fought them fiercely outside town before making a tactical retreat to pre-established defensive positions outside town,” he said by phone.

Maxaas had been held by Ethiopian troops, part of the African Union’s security force, until they handed over the military base to the Somali National Army in August 2024.

The government had also relied on the support of local militias opposed to Al-Shabaab.

“Al-Shabab militants managed to enter the town after heavy fighting this morning,” Ali Hayo, a local militia fighter told AFP by phone, speaking from a nearby location.

“There is still sporadic gunfire outside town, but I can confirm that the terrorists are now controlling Maxaas.

“The fighting is not over, we are still close to the town, and we are expecting to engage in counteroffensives,” he said.

There is a campaign to scale down the group’s activities in Somalia.

